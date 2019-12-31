Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Mailbag: How to handle Marvin Bagley III, Rudy Gobert roster moves

As we get ready to head into the New Year, we have time for one more mailbag column in 2019. Among the interesting questions is a potentially big trade involving two of the most fantasy-friendly big men in the league. Another question revolves around the frustration that has come with drafting Marvin Bagley III. If you have a question that you'd like answered in next week's column, reach out to me on Twitter @rotomikebarner.

Is it time to move on from Marvin Bagley III? - @WESYAP

What a disappointing season it's been for Bagley. He was injured after the first game of the season, forcing him to sit 22 straight games. When he finally did return, the Kings strangely brought him off the bench for six straight games. He only averaged 24 minutes a night during that stretch, which limited him to 13.3 points, seven rebounds and one block per contest. He then only lasted two games as a member of the starting five before going down yet again, this time with a foot injury.

If there is a bright side, it's that Bagley might not miss a ton of time with this injury. When he first suffered the injury, it was deemed that he would be out for "a few games." He's already missed two contests, so he might not be too far away. The question is: What role will be in store for him when he does return? Will he once again spend an extended period of time coming off the bench? Despite the Kings having some frustrating rotations this season, Bagley is still a huge part of their future and is a threat to record a double-double on a nightly basis when he starts. For that reason, I wouldn't give up on him yet.

With Eric Bledsoe back, should I hang onto Donte DiVincenzo or drop him for someone like De'Anthony Melton? - @MLeeOD

While he didn't provide eye-popping production, DiVincenzo was valuable for the eight games that Bledsoe missed, averaging 8.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.9 steals. He's playing time increased to 26 minutes a night compared to his season average of 22 minutes. However, with Bledsoe now back in the fold, he's safe to drop unless you are in a deep league. While he did still manage to start and play 25 minutes against the Bulls on Monday, that was mostly because Wesley Matthews (thigh) was out.

If you needed DiVincenzo's steals, then dropping him for Melton could be a wise move. Melton isn't a starter for the Grizzlies, but he's become an important member of their second unit. He's really made his mark on the fantasy side of things in the steals department by averaging 1.6 of them across his last 14 games. His averages of 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists are also comparable to what DiVincenzo was producing when Bledsoe was out.



Should I drop T.J. Warren or Marcus Morris for Joe Ingles? - @kadenroumayah

I'll start off by saying I'd drop either of these players for Ingles. Ingles is a must-roster player for however long Mike Conley Jr. (hamstring) remains sidelined. While starting each of the last 12 games, Ingles has provided tremendous averages of 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 3.3 three-pointers while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 87.5 percent from the charity stripe. You can't ask for much more than that.

Now, which of these should be dropped for Ingles? I'm inclined to say Warren at the moment. He's basically only helping you in points and with his percentages. He provides very little in the way of assists and defensive stats and is only averaging 3.6 rebounds per contest. Morris could see his production plummet if he's traded away from the Knicks, but for right now, he's providing significant value with his averages of 18.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers per contest.

Gobert and Adebayo are two of the most valuable centers in fantasy. As good as Gobert has been, I'd actually prefer to have Adebayo. While Adebayo is averaging nearly four rebounds fewer per game, he provides a massive upgrade in assists with his average of 4.6 dimes a night. Getting that type of production out of the center spot can be a difference-maker in fantasy. He hasn't been a slouch on the defensive end, either, with his averages of 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest.

The real question for this trade in my eyes comes down to the other two players. Hands down, I'd rather have Bogdanovic over Rose. As good as Rose has been, he's already missed six games due to injury and hasn't played more than 66 games since the 2010-11 season. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic has never played fewer than 78 games in a season during his career. The move to the Jazz has also provided a boost in his production, leaving him with averages of 20.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 three-pointers a game.

In the end, I'd pass on this deal. I think the gap between Rose and Bogdanovic is too large, even though I do like the idea of selling high on Bogdanovic. Based on the deal offered, I'm assuming the other manager needs three-point shooting and can afford to give up assists, so I'd try to extract some more value if you're giving up two players that caliber of Gobert and Bogdanovic, even though I do love Adebayo.