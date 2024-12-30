After a number of weeks littered with scheduling inconsistencies, Week 11 sees us return to what might be considered normal. In fact, this week brings with it arguably the most balanced schedule of the season, with every day featuring between six and nine games, quite simply a fantasy manager's dream come true. Thirteen teams will suit up four times, with 16 teams taking to the court on three occasions. Phoenix is that one solitary team with the dreaded two-game week. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: BOS, CLE, DEN, GSW, LAC, LAL, NOP, NYK, OKC, PHI, SAC, UTA, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DET, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, ORL, POR, SAS, TOR

Two Games: PHO

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 11th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Max Christie, LAL

Opponents: CLE, POR, ATL, @HOU

Even prior to the D'Angelo Russell trade, Christie had been playing well as the starting two-guard in Los Angeles. Having played at least 28 minutes in seven of the past nine games, Christie has established himself as a permanent starter, providing the Lakers with a viable two-way player. Over the past two weeks, he has averaged 12.4 points, 1.6 steals, and two 3-pointers, good enough for borderline top-80 value. With Russell now out of the picture, Christie's role should be set in stone. While he may not be viewed as a "winner" by some, there is no reason to think he can't maintain serviceable production on both ends of the floor. Despite the element of risk, a favorable schedule could be enough to get him over the line this week.

Consider starting: D'Angelo Russell, BKN

Opponents: @TOR, @MIL, PHI

On the other side of the equation, Russell now finds himself back in Brooklyn, where he will no longer have to hunt for minutes and production behind the likes of LeBron James and Austin Reaves. It's fair to say that it's been a disappointing season for Russell, averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 3-pointers in 26.3 minutes per game. Considering this as his floor, increased responsibility in Brooklyn could see him flirt with top-100 value the rest of the way. Despite having just three games this week, it makes sense to take a chance on him, assuming he is cleared to join the team in time for their matchup with the Raptors on Wednesday.

Consider sitting: Tyus Jones, PHO

Opponents: MEM, @IND

Phoenix is the only team with two games this week, making Jones a very risky starting option. Although Devin Booker will likely miss the entire week due to an ongoing groin injury, Jones' lack of bulky production could be highlighted even further with only two matchups. Jones has been a relatively consistent source of assists, but that is where the consistency ends. He has scored single digits in four of the past six games, tallying a total of just two steals. Although he has been a top-80 player thus far, he typically offers upside in only two categories. This lack of versatility and an unfavorable schedule make him a perfect bench candidate.

Forwards

Consider starting: Dorian Finney-Smith, LAL

Opponents: CLE, POR, ATL, @HOU

Moved to the Lakers as part of the Russell trade, Finney-Smith should provide his new team with some much-needed wing depth. A proven veteran, Finney-Smith will likely slot into a significant role, either off the bench or as a starter. Unlike Russell, it is unlikely Finney-Smith will see an uptick in his production, assuming the Lakers can remain relatively healthy. However, as the team made a concerted effort to acquire him, it makes sense for them to see what he can bring to the table right out of the gate. There is a definite element of risk associated with Finney-Smith, to the point where he may not even be a rosterable player in 12-team leagues. With that said, if you are willing to take a bit of a chance, he could be worth starting just in case he strings together a few strong performances.

Consider sitting: Tobias Harris, DET

Opponents: ORL, CHA, MIN

The move to Detroit has certainly not done Harris any favors in terms of production. Through 30 games, he is averaging just 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 3-pointers in 31.5 minutes per game. Many envisaged a sizeable role for Harris, playing as a leader for a young Pistons roster that is still searching for an identity. Although he remains locked in as a starter, it's fair to say the youth movement may already be upon us, leaving Harris as nothing more than a placeholder. With only three games this week and having scored no more than 10 points in six straight games, Harris to the bench feels like a no-brainer.

Consider sitting: Jabari Smith, HOU

Opponents: DAL, BOS, LAL

Following a slow start to the season, Smith was able to string together a number of encouraging performances earlier in the month. He had scored double-digits in six straight games, adding peripheral stats on both ends of the floor. However, the past week has seen him regress to the player we saw earlier in the season. Across three games, he has averaged just 8.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.3 3-pointers despite playing 32 minutes per game. At this stage, his upside appears relatively limited, and with Tari Eason a chance to return at some point this week, Smith should be viewed as a possible bench candidate.

Centers

Consider starting: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW

Opponents: CLE, PHI, MEM, SAC

Coming into the season, Jackson-Davis was seen as a viable late-round flier in drafts. However, Steve Kerr apparently had other ideas, limiting Jackson-Davis in terms of playing time. Across the first two months of the season, his minutes exceeded 20 only six times. At one point, he was even removed from the starting lineup in favor of Kevin Looney. However, it appears as though Kerr may have had a change of heart if the past five games are anything to go by. In that time, he has played at least 20 minutes on five consecutive occasions, recording a total of 70 points, 46 rebounds, 13 assists and nine blocks. While there are no guarantees when it comes to the rotations in Golden State, Jackson-Davis is definitely a player who needs to be in starting lineups this week.

Consider sitting: Jusuf Nurkic/Mason Plumlee, PHO

Opponents: MEM, @IND

As more of a favor to anyone who hasn't been able to stay on top of the recent news, a three-game suspension for Jusuf Nurkic will see him miss the entire week. Obviously, this makes him a must-bench player. Plumlee will likely be his replacement, but as we know, his overall value is primarily reliant on rebounds and out-of-position assists. While these can be valuable in certain situations, a two-game week makes starting Plumlee almost impossible.