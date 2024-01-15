Fifteen teams play four times during Week 13, with 12 teams going around three times. The three remaining teams play two games. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, MEM, MIN, NOP, PHO, POR

Two Games: LAC, MIL, SAC

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 13th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Andrew Nembhard, IND (25% ROS, 11% START)

Opponents: @UTA, @SAC, @POR, @PHO

Following the injury to Tyrese Haliburton, managers everywhere ran to the waiver wire to snap up T.J. McConnell. Those who missed out were forced to settle for Nembhard, seen by many as the inferior option. However, he has played at least 26 minutes in two of the past three games, tallying five, seven and seven assists respectively. He is locked in as the starting point guard, and while he doesn't offer the per-minute upside of McConnell, Nembhard is certainly someone to consider starting given their favorable schedule.

Consider starting: Keyonte George, UTA (59% ROS, 27% START)

Opponents: IND, GSW, OKC, @HOU

Although he continues to come off the bench behind Kris Dunn, George has been trending up slowly over the past couple weeks. He has scored 19 points in two of the past four games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in that span. He does come with an element of risk given the fact the coaching staff don't appear ready to set him free just yet. However, with four games on the docket, this might be a trend that continues to build and something that managers can proactively get ahead of.

Consider sitting: Brandin Podziemski, GSW (64% ROS, 31% START)

Opponents: @MEM, @UTA, DAL

Podiemski is coming off arguably his best game of the season, yet questions remain regarding his role moving forward. Prior to his 23-point effort against the Bucks, he had scored a total of 12 points over the previous three games. The Warriors will welcome back Draymond Green from suspension, while Stephen Curry will also return from his one-game absence. Despite the upside, starting Podziemski this week could end badly, should his role remain limited. The safe play would be to give him the week off while the dust settles in Golden State.

Forwards

Consider starting: Cam Whitmore, HOU (18% ROS, 6% START)

Opponents: @PHI, @NYK, UTA, BOS

Of all the names on this list, Whitmore comes with arguably the most risk. Although he has scored double-digits in six of the past seven games, his minutes have been far from consistent. In fact, he has exceeded 18 minutes only twice in that span. His role is also reliant on the availability of Tari Eason, who has missed the past seven games with a leg injury. On the surface, Whitmore should see an increase in playing time, based on what he has been able to do. If you are prepared to take that risk, he makes for a sneaky starter this week.

Consider sitting: Trey Murphy, NOP (56% ROS, 19% START)

Opponents: @DAL, CHA, PHO

To say it's been a frustrating season for Murphy would be an understatement. Since returning from a knee injury, his minutes and production have fluctuated wildly. Coupled with the fact he appears to still be struggling with the knee issue, Murphy may have even been dropped in some shallower leagues. He has scored double-digits only twice in the past five games, adding very little in terms of peripheral numbers. Although he is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Mavericks, managers are right to feel a little uncertain about what he may or may not do this week. To save yourself the worry, shifting him to the bench could be a viable option.

Consider sitting: Jerami Grant, POR (99% ROS, 55% START)

Opponents: BKN, IND, @LAL

Despite averaging 21.2 points per game this season, Grant is barely inside the top 130 in nine-category leagues. He typically offers very little outside of points and threes, two categories that are usually delivered with subpar efficiency. The Trail Blazers have lost six of their past seven games, with all six being blowouts. Coming up against three teams with a lot more to play for could result in three more unfavorable results this week. That, in turn, could mean Grant is used sparingly on some nights. If you are looking for more than just an empty scorer this week, Grant is certainly a candidate to be moved to the bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Onyeka Okongwu, ATL (58% ROS, 28% START)

Opponents: SAS, ORL, @MIA, CLE

Despite being one of the most frustrating fantasy assets, Okongwu has been able to maintain backend 12-team value this season. With averages of 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, he currently sits just outside the top 100. The Hawks have lost four of their past five games, the most recent of which was an embarrassing loss to the Wizards. Things need to change in Atlanta, and in a hurry. Okongwu continues to bide his time behind Clint Capela, capping his overall fantasy value. However, with four games on the slate and potential changes afoot, Okongwu is worth taking a bit of a flier on this week.

Consider sitting: Brook Lopez, MIL (91% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: @CLE, @DET

After a strong start to the season, Lopez has slowed of late. Although he has been a top-70 player over the past month, his overall value is almost solely reliant on blocks. He has scored fewer than 15 points in four of the past five games, averaging just 5.8 rebounds in that time. With only two games on this week's card, Lopez is someone whose production could theoretically be replaced by a streaming option. Perhaps the block numbers might be hard to replace but when considering the bigger picture, it might be the correct call come Sunday.