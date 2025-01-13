Recent unpredictability in the schedule has resulted in a handful of postponements. Heading into Week 13, there remains an element of uncertainty regarding the schedule. Working under the assumption that all games will go ahead, we have, in theory, another balanced seven days. Fourteen teams will don their colors four times, while 13 teams take to the floor on three occasions. This leaves just one team with just two games, that team being the Utah Jazz. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: BKN, CHI, DEN, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHI, POR, SAS, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CLE, DAL, DET, GSW, IND, MEM, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHO, SAC, TOR

Two Games: UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 13th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Lonzo Ball, CHI

Opponents: NOP, ATL, CHA, @POR

Ball has been one of the feel-good stories of the season, returning from a potentially career-threatening knee injury that cost him over two years. After sustaining a wrist injury early in the campaign, Balls has now played 17 of the previous 20 games, logging his first start during Sunday's loss to the Kings. Although his playing time is likely to be limited moving forward, he is averaging 22.8 minutes per game over the past week, putting up 9.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.8 three-pointers. He has scored at least 12 points in two straight games, connecting on nine three-pointers in that time. Although his scoring numbers are unlikely to blow anyone away, his ability to contribute across multiple categories, even in limited minutes, makes him a player to consider starting this week.

Consider sitting: Keyonte George, UTA

Opponents: CHA, @NOP

The Jazz have only two games this week, which in itself makes George a tough player to label a must-start option. As well as the unfavorable schedule, George has also missed the past five games as a result of a heel injury. Utah have not been particularly forthcoming when it comes to the specifics of the injury, making him a tough player to hold in certain situations. When healthy, George has been a relatively consistent source of points and assists, logging a career-high 31.5 minutes per contest. However, since going down with his injury, both Collin Sexton and Isaiah Collier have played some of their best basketball of the season. Leaving George on your bench this week is definitely a move that should lessen the anxiety surrounding his mysterious injury.

Consider sitting: Keon Ellis, SAC

Opponents: @MIL, HOU, WAS

After injuries presented Ellis with an opportunity to take on a greater load over the past two weeks, it appears as though said opportunity may have come to an end. Absences for both De'Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray afforded Ellis with a starting role, sliding into the opening unit for five straight games. During that time, he scored double digits on three occasions and recorded 15 combined steals. However, the Kings now have a healthy roster, and if Sunday's game is anything to go by, Ellis' playing time could be in jeopardy. Common sense says that he should remain a key piece of the rotation, but 20 minutes per game is just not enough to warrant must-roster or must-start status in standard fantasy formats.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jaime Jaquez, MIA

Opponents: @LAC, @LAL, DEN, SAS

With Jimmy Butler currently suspended and potentially having played his last game as a member of the Heat, Jaquez has moved into the starting lineup. Over the past week, he has averaged 34.1 minutes per game, producing 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. Although there remains a chance Butler could return to the lineup, all of the talk points towards him being done in Miami. Jaquez on the other hand, remains a key piece on a team looking to prove people wrong. While his recent production is likely somewhat unsustainable, he certainly makes sense as a starting caliber player this week and potentially beyond.

Consider starting: Nikola Jovic, MIA

Opponents: @LAC, @LAL, DEN, SAS

Another beneficiary of the Butler situation, Jovic has also flourished of late despite remaining on the bench. Over the past week, he has averaged 16.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.6 combined steals and blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.5 minutes per night. While Jaquez is currently soaking up the bulk of the additional minutes, it could be argued that Jovic has been able to do more during his time on the floor. Both players should be added in standard formats, with the four-game schedule providing managers with some assurity, at least in the short term.

Consider sitting: Jalen Johnson, ATL

Opponents: PHO, @CHI, @BOS

Johnson has been one of the breakout stars this season, emerging as arguably the best player in Atlanta. However, a shoulder injury has cost him four of the past five games, with very little clarity provided regarding the exact nature of the ailment. Of course, there is a chance Johnson returns for their first game of the week against the Suns, which makes this decision a tough one. The Hawks only have three games, two of which are a back-to-back set. Based on what little information we have, there is definitely a chance Johnson could miss one of hose games, even if he is cleared to get back on the court against Phoenix. This is a great example of risk vs. reward and ultimately could come down to whether you can afford to risk having him in your starting lineup or opting for a healthy, yet less appealing option.

Centers

Consider starting: Donovan Clingan, POR

Opponents: BKN, LAC, HOU, CHI

The center situation in Portland continues to be frustrating for managers, an issue that could linger for at least another few weeks. Deandre Ayton missed the Trail Blazers last game, another in a string of questionable absences. Robert Williams has once again missed multiple games this season, a trend that doesn't seem to be going away. That leaves Clingan as the last man standing, at least for now. Although his numbers haven't been exceptional, it makes sense for a team like Portland to actively try to get him on the floor as much as possible. He has played at least 24 minutes in two straight games, during which time he has averaged 9.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks. Despite the uncertainty, Clingan is someone to consider starting this week, especially if we get word that Ayton could miss more time moving forward.

Consider sitting: Zach Edey, MEM

Opponents: @HOU, @SAS, @SAS

While the center rotation in Memphis is eerily similar to Portland in that we basically have a three-headed monster, the difference is the fact that the Grizzlies are seeking to win as many games as possible. Although Edey continues to start, his playing time typically fluctuates from game to game. Over the past week, he has averaged just 5.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 16.8 minutes per game. Both Brandon Clarke and Jay Huff provide the team with serviceable bench production, making the timeshare almost unavoidable. In this case, the element of uncertainty works against Edey, meaning managers should think long and hard about moving him to the bench.