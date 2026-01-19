Another lopsided schedule this week, as we edge even closer to the trade deadline, which will be closely followed by the All-Star break. Coming off a five-game week for the Lakers, this time around it's Miami's turn, while Orlando and Portland will go around just twice. That leaves 16 teams with four games and 11 teams with three games.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: MIA

Four Games: BKN, BOS, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, LAC, MIL, OKC, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, CHA, CHI, HOU, IND, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOP, NYK, WAS

Two Games: ORL, POR

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 14th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Egor Demin, BKN

Opponents: PHO, @NYK, BOS, @LAC

Although Demin's playing time continues to fluctuate, for the most part, he has been at least close to starter-level minutes. In 12 games over the past month, he has averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.6 three-pointers, and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes per game, good enough for top 100 value in standard leagues. Brooklyn will almost certainly continue to focus on its youth, of which Demin is a huge part. While it won't all be beer and skittles, four games of Demin should be enough to get it done in most formats this week.

Consider starting: Brice Sensabaugh, UTA

Opponents: @SAS, MIN, SAS, MIA

To say that Sensabaugh has been on one of late would be an understatement. He has now scored at least 25 points in four of the past four games, including a career-high 43-point explosion against the Bulls. As we know, nothing is guaranteed when it comes to Utah's nightly rotation, which adds an element of risk for anyone rostering Sensabaugh. With that said, he has played at least 28 minutes in six of the past seven games, apparently earning more trust when compared to the start of the season. If you are looking for a boost in points and threes, Sensabaugh might be the man for the job, with four games over the next seven days.

Consider sitting: Jrue Holiday, POR

Opponents: MIA, TOR

Holiday recently returned from a lengthy absence as a result of a calf injury and has provided serviceable numbers since. However, it is clear that Portland is going to take a cautious approach, having limited him to no more than 21 minutes in all four games post-injury. Not only does Portland have two games this week, but they also happen to fall on consecutive days, meaning there is a very real chance Holiday is limited to one game in the next seven days. Factoring in all the limitations, moving Holiday to your bench seems like a no-brainer.

Forwards

Consider starting: Pelle Larsson, MIA

Opponents: @GSW, @SAC, @POR, @UTA, @PHO

Larsson's numbers have been wildly inconsistent over the past two weeks, making him a tough sell for anyone considering him as a starting option. Five games on the slate certainly work in his favor, so there is that. Despite his production being up and down, he has played at least 27 minutes in four straight games, two of which ended with 16-point performances. This is clearly a case of quantity over quality, although we have seen glimpses of quality throughout the season. If your other options play two or three games this week, five games of Larsson should at least be on the table as an option for you.

Consider sitting: Toumani Camara, POR

Opponents: MIA, TOR

While there have been some positive moments thus far this season, Camara has been largely disappointing, currently sitting outside the top 170 in standard leagues. With averages of 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 2.5 three-pointers, the main issue is that he doesn't really help you in any one category. In fact, the only category that rates as a positive is three-pointers, a category that is easily streamable in a lot of leagues. As a starter playing upwards of 30 minutes on most nights, he warrants a roster spot in most leagues. However, two games this week are simply not enough to get the job done.

Consider sitting: Saddiq Bey, NOP

Opponents: DET, @MEM, @SAS

Somewhat surprisingly, Bey has been able to maintain a significant role in New Orleans. In 38 appearances, he has averaged 15.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.6 three-pointers in 29.9 minutes per game. However, with Zion Williamson now healthy, Bey's numbers have changed slightly when it comes to fantasy value. While his points have remained relatively consistent, his contributions in the peripherals have regressed, averaging four rebounds, 0.5 steals, and 1.2 3-pointers in four games over the past week. Unless you are simply needing points, shifting Bey to your bench with only three games this week is definitely a viable option.

Centers

Consider starting: Moussa Cisse, DAL

Opponents: @NYK, GSW, LAL, @MIL

This one comes with a lot of risk, although it also comes with a sneaky amount of upside. Anthony Davis is done for the foreseeable future, while Daniel Gafford continues to deal with ongoing ankle issues. Currently on a two-way deal, Cisse's availability is likely to remain on a game-to-game basis, another factor that has to be considered when determining his place on your roster. However, over his past two games, Cisse has averaged 9.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in just 22.5 minutes per game. If you are in a position to absorb some risk, Cisse makes for an intriguing play this week.

Consider sitting: Jay Huff, IND

Opponents: @PHI, @BOS, @OKC

The center rotation in Indiana continues to ebb and flow, as highlighted by Huff's recent playing time. In four games over the past week, Huff logged 13, 29, 16, and 28 minutes, making his fantasy value almost impossible to project. Having Isaiah Jackson back in the fold also complicated matters, bringing the number of viable center options to four. With so many teams playing four times this week, three games of Huff could end up being one or two games in which he actually plays meaningful minutes.