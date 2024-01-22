Twelve teams play four times during Week 14, with the remaining 18 teams going around three times. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: ATL, CHA, DAL, DET, IND, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHO, POR, SAS

ATL, CHA, DAL, DET, IND, MEM, MIL, MIN, OKC, PHO, POR, SAS Three Games: BKN, BOS, CHI, CLE, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIA, NOP, NYK, ORL, PHI, SAC, TOR, UTA, WAS

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 14th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: T.J. McConnell, IND (38% ROS, 13% START)

Opponents: DEN, PHI, PHO, MEM

While this one could backfire, there is just enough upside to warrant taking a risk if you are in a favorable position in the standings. After a brief stint as the starting point guard, McConnell now has to deal with the return of both Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard. This is likely going to signal the end for McConnell as a must-roster player, assuming the guard rotation remains healthy. However, with a back-to-back slated for Thursday and Friday, there is a chance Haliburton misses a game. Nembhard has been dealing with a back issue, something that could linger. If you simply need assists and steals, there might just be enough meat on the bone when it comes to McConnell's fantasy value.

Consider starting: Luke Kennard, MEM (38% ROS, 28% START)

Opponents: @TOR, @MIA, ORL, @IND

Since entering the starting lineup, Kennard has scored double-digits in six straight games. He has been inside the top 100 over the past two weeks, averaging 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.2 3-pointers in 29.8 minutes per game. With the Grizzlies missing a number of backcourt pieces, Kennard looks as though he is going to continue to start at point guard. Assuming his recent production is sustainable, he should be rostered in all formats. With four games on the table this week, he is someone to consider starting, especially if you need assists and 3s.

Consider sitting: Spencer Dinwiddie, BKN (91% ROS, 47% START)

Opponents: NYK, MIN, HOU

Dinwiddie has managed to turn things around in the past three games, playing at least 30 minutes in all three. During that time, he has also scored 16, 19 and 19 points respectively, adding a combined 18 assists. While all of this points to him being a must-start player, the Nets only have three games this week, one of which comes on a high-volume Saturday night. Given his upside is limited and his production could fall off a cliff at any point, managers should seriously consider shifting him to the bench in favor of someone with a bit more consistency.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jabari Walker, POR (34% ROS, 15% START)

Opponents: @OKC, @HOU, @SAS, CHI

Despite the fact the Trail Blazers are starting to get their players back on the court, Walker appears to have solidified himself as a member of the starting unit. He has played at least 29 minutes in four straight games, scoring double-digits in three of the four. He also has a combined 39 rebounds in that time, 25 of which came in just two games. Although he is still unproven when it comes to sustainable fantasy value, Portland has plenty of incentive to get him on the court, making him a sneaky starting candidate.

Consider sitting: Bruce Brown, TOR (61% ROS, 27% START)

Opponents: MEM, LAC, @ATL

Following the trade to Toronto, Brown has played 22 and 25 minutes respectively across two games. During that time, he has been solid but has certainly not set the world on fire. His role moving forward remains clouded, especially if you take into account the ongoing trade rumors. With so much uncertainty, it makes sense to leave Brown on your bench this week. Come Week 15, we could have more clarity around his immediate future, at which point we can re-evaluate his fantasy value.

Consider sitting: Larry Nance Jr., NOP (9% ROS, 1% START)

Opponents: UTA, OKC, @MIL

Despite being a top 60 player over the past two weeks, Nance's role remains on a knife's edge. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in each of the past two games, tallying a combined 10 points, 11 rebounds and one defensive stat. Although he does only need about 23 minutes per night to have fantasy value, both Utah and Milwaukee boast sizable lineups. This could mean Nance is used less than what managers might like. His upside is capped due to the fact he rarely plays what would be considered starters minutes. Shifting him to your bench is unlikely to result in remorse, come Sunday.

Centers

Consider starting: Zach Collins, SAS (64% ROS, 16% START)

Opponents: @PHI, OKC, POR, MIN

Having just returned from an ankle injury, Collins figures to come off the bench for the foreseeable future. Prior to his injury, Collins had been dropped in a number of competitive leagues, and rightfully so. However, Victor Wembanyama is still on a minutes restriction, as well as being unavailable for both games of a back-to-back. The Spurs have one such occurrence this week, meaning Collins could not only play upwards of 20 minutes every night, he could get the starting nod at least once. If you can afford to take a bit of a chance, Collins might be worth slotting into your starting lineup, especially if you are in a two-center league.

Consider sitting: Mason Plumlee, LAC (20% ROS, 8% START)

Opponents: LAL, @TOR, @BOS

Following the news that Ivica Zubac would miss at least four weeks due to a calf injury, Plumlee moved straight into the standard league conversation. In the subsequent game, he logged 28 minutes, compiling 14 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks. He was added in a lot of leagues over the following two days, with managers hoping for a repeat of what he was able to do last season in Charlotte. However, during Sunday's win over the Nets, he saw just 15 minutes as the starting center. It appears as though the Clippers are going to utilize him based on the matchup and the in-game situation. He is probably worth holding in standard leagues but for the upcoming week, he is someone who can be viewed as a bench candidate.