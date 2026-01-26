There aren't a lot of wrinkles in the NBA schedule next week with most teams playing four games. There is one team that will take the floor five times, while nine others will play only three times.

Sitting players who only play three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still must make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: CHI

Four Games: ATL, BOS, BKN, CHA, CLE, DEN, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIN, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHX, POR, SAC, UTA, WAS

Three Games: DAL, GSW, IND, LAC, MIL, NOP, OKC, SAS, TOR

Guards

Consider starting: Ayo Dosunmu, CHI

Opponents: vs. LAL, at IND, vs. MIA, at MIA, at MIA

Josh Giddey is back for the Bulls, but now Tre Jones (hamstring) is out. That should leave additional minutes for Dosunmu, who has become an important depth piece for the team. He has stepped up his production from behind the arc, shooting 45.7% from deep this season. Not only will Dosunmu take the floor five times, but three of those games will come against the Heat, who play at the fastest pace in the league.

Consider starting: Isaiah Collier, UTA

Opponents: vs. LAC, vs. GSW, vs. BKN, at TOR

Keyonte George is thriving for the Jazz, which has kept Collier mostly coming off the bench. He is playing 23 minutes a game, down from 26 minutes a night last season. Still, he averages 9.1 points and 6.6 assists. He has also become much more efficient, shooting 51.2% from the field. For those who need assists, Collier can provide a lot of them with four games upcoming.

Consider starting: Tre Johnson, WAS

Opponents: vs. POR, vs. MIL, vs. LAL, vs. SAC

Johnson has started 15 straight games for the Wizards. In his new starting role, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.6 three-pointers. Trae Young (knee) is out through at least the All-Star break, so Johnson won't see his role decline anytime soon. Three of Johnson's four opponents next week rank inside the bottom-10 in the league in defensive rating, making him even more appealing in fantasy.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jaylon Tyson, CLE

Opponents: vs. ORL, vs. LAL, at PHX, at POR

After not playing much during his rookie campaign, Tyson averages 28 minutes per game this season. The increased playing time has resulted in him averaging 13.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 three-pointers. Along the way, he has shot 51.3% from the field and 46.2% from behind the arc. With Darius Garland (toe) still out, there should be plenty of minutes available for Tyson to make him worth starting in most leagues.

Consider starting: Kelly Oubre Jr., PHI

Opponents: at CHA, vs. MIL, vs. SAC, vs. NO

The 76ers have a lot of big names on their roster, so Oubre tends to fly under the radar. He shouldn't be overlooked in fantasy, though, with him averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.9 three-pointers. He has also played 33 minutes a game, despite the improved depth on the 76ers this season. All four of his opponents this week rank inside the bottom-10 in defensive rating, leaving Oubre with a great opportunity to provide value.

Consider starting: Sam Hauser, BOS

Opponents: vs. POR, vs. ATL, vs. SAC, vs. MIL

Hauser has moved back into the starting lineup for the Celtics. Although he only averages 24 minutes per game for the season, he has averaged 29 minutes over his last 11 games since becoming a starter again. Across those 11 games, he averaged 14.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 three-pointers. With four games upcoming, he can carry fantasy managers from behind the arc.

Centers

Consider starting: Jalen Smith, CHI

Opponents: vs. LAL, at IND, vs. MIA, at MIA, at MIA

Smith only averages 20 minutes per game for the season, but he has averaged 25 minutes over his last 14 games. He used the added minutes to provide 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers a night during that stretch. Zach Collins (toe) is still out, so Smith should continue to play more during his upcoming five-game week.

Consider starting: Kyle Filipowski, UTA

Opponents: vs. LAC, vs. GSW, vs. BKN, at TOR

Filipowski has bounced in and out of the starting lineup as the Jazz have given Lauri Markkanen (illness) and Jusuf Nurkic time off. That has enabled Filipowski to average 11.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers across his last seven games. The Jazz have a back-to-back set against the Clippers and Warriors, so Markkanen and/or Nurkic could be rested for at least one of those games. With the Jazz trying to rack up losses, we could also see them rest some starters when they play another tanking team in the Nets. Filipowski could start at least two times, which makes him worth streaming.