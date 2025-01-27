With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, the time has come to start looking beyond what has been normal until this point. The deadline begins a string of events, notably the All-Star break, following which fantasy managers will enter their playoffs. Maximizing games played could be crucial for those on the bubble, while 'stashing' could be a valid strategy for anyone lucky enough to be comfortable in the standings.

Eighteen teams will take to the court four times, while 10 teams will suit up on three occasions. This leaves just two teams with two games, those teams being the Pacers and the Thunder. Sitting players who only go twice has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, HOU, LAC, LAL, MIL, MIN, PHI, PHO, TOR, UTA, WAS

Three Games: BKN, GSW, MEM, MIA, NOP, NYK, ORL, POR, SAC, SAS

Two Games: IND, OKC

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 15th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Nick Smith Jr, CHA

Opponents: LAL, BKN, LAC, DEN

A season-ending wrist injury to Brandon Miller presented Smith with an opportunity to move into the starting lineup. Having now started the past five games, Smith has been able to flash some upside, particularly on the offensive end. During that time, he has scored at least 15 points on three occasions, demonstrating an ability to score from multiple positions. While there are certainly going to be some bumps in the road, it does appear as though he could be locked in as a starter for the foreseeable future. Assuming you can deal with an element of uncertainty, Smith should be a relatively solid starter this week given the favorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Chris Paul, SAS

Opponents: LAC, MIL, MIA

At this point in his career, Paul is basically an assists specialist, albeit one who typically plays starter's minutes. This has been the case for the majority of the season, currently averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.1 minutes per game. He has scored fewer than 12 points in five straight games, preferring to defer to his teammates whenever possible. While he does have more name-value than anyone else on this list, his game is far more limited than it once was. With only three games on the slate for this week, he could certainly be moved to the bench if you can afford to give up a few assists for a more well-rounded player.

Consider sitting: Benedict Mathurin, IND

Opponents: DET, ATL

Although Mathurin has been a relatively consistent source of points this season, he continues to struggle in the peripheral categories. In terms of scoring 'specialists', he is also a bit light on when it comes to being a perimeter threat, averaging just 1.5 three-pointers per game. Points are often a case of quantity over quality, meaning starting a player with four games over someone like Mathurin could be an easy decision for a manager to make. The fact he has only two games should make that decision even easier, especially if you need production other than just points.

Forwards

Consider starting: Vit Krejci, ATL

Opponents: @MIN, HOU, @CLE, @IND

Krejci has been somewhat of a revelation for the Hawks, stepping into a sizeable role following injuries to Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher and De'Andre Hunter. Over the past two weeks, Krejci has been a borderline top-50 player, averaging 12.3 points, 4.3 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 29.4 minutes per game. While his run of relevance could come to a screaming halt at some point, he has likely done enough to earn himself a meaningful role, even when the team is healthy. If you are feeling a little bit frisky and can afford to take a chance on a largely unproven asset, Krejci could be the man for the job.

Consider starting: Jaden McDaniels, MIN

Opponents: ATL, @PHO, @UTA, WAS

McDaniels has often been a divisive player when it comes to fantasy, with his production varying wildly from one week to the next. His role remains very consistent, something we have seen over the past few seasons. However, it does feel as though his productive stretches have lasted a little longer this season, perhaps to the point where he can finally be trusted as a standard league asset. When considering the previous two weeks, we see that McDaniels has been the 43rd-ranked player in standard formats, averaging 13.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. If you are a believer, now is the time to throw him into your starting lineup and hope for the best.

Consider sitting: Jerami Grant, POR

Opponents: MIL, ORL, PHO

Grant has put together another serviceable campaign, yet continues to be one of the most underwhelming players going around. Through 35 games, he has delivered modest averages of 14.7 points, 1.1 blocks and 2.4 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game, good enough for top-130 value. Although these numbers are fine, it is likely Portland are going to continue to shop him to other teams in the hope of getting off his sizeable contract. The fear of missed games is also very real when it comes to projecting what Grant might do from one week to the next. Considering all the factors, leaving him on your bench feels like a sensible decision.

Centers

Consider starting: Nick Richards, PHO

Opponents: LAC, MIN, @GSW, @POR

Since being traded to the Suns, Richards has quickly established himself as the starting center. Coming off a game in which he fell one rebound short of his first 20-20 performance, Richards played 34 minutes, an encouraging sign in anyone's book. Although his offense will be a little sporadic, he is an elite rebounder with serviceable rim-protection skills. Of everyone on this list, Richards really is a no-brainer when it comes to deciding on his role for the week.

Consider sitting: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW

Opponents: UTA, OKC, PHO

Jackson-Davis also continues to start, but unlike Richards, his playing time and subsequent production is trending in the wrong direction. He has played fewer than 20 minutes in three of the past four games, failing to record a single block during that time. With season averages of just 8.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.8 blocks, he currently sits well outside the top 200 in standard fantasy formats. Despite being the starter, managers should not only consider benching him for the upcoming week, but perhaps even parting ways and adding a more productive asset.