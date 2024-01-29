With 22 teams playing four times during Week 15, and only eight teams suiting up three times, knowing who to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to start and who to sit, regardless of games played.

Four Games: BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

BOS, CHA, CLE, DEN, HOU, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS Three Games: ATL, BKN, CHI, DAL, DET, GSW, NOP, TOR

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 15th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Andrew Nembhard, IND (31% ROS, 8% START)

Opponents: @BOS, @NYK, SAC, @CHA

Although Tyrese Haliburton could return from his hamstring injury at any moment, there is also a chance this lingers given it appears the Pacers were hasty when he initially returned. In four starts over the past week, Nembhard has been a top-80 player, averaging 18 points, 8 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 3-pointers. T.J. McConnell also missed Sunday's game due to personal reasons, making Nembhard potentially the last man standing. He doesn't have the highest ceiling but can be a steady source of points and assists when afforded significant minutes.

Consider starting: Kevin Huerter, SAC (60% ROS, 29% START)

Opponents: @MEM, @MIA, @IND, @CHI

Despite what can only be described as a disappointing season, Huerter has found some rhythm over the past two weeks. During that time, he has been a top-20 fantasy asset, compiling averages of 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.6 3-pointers. While he isn't going to sustain this for much longer, there is certainly a world in which Huerter is a top-100 player. With four games on the slate for the upcoming week, managers should consider moving him into their starting lineup while the going is good.

Consider sitting: Jaden Ivey, DET (90% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: @CLE, LAC, ORL

Ivey has been relatively consistent over the past month, averaging 17.0 points per game, adding 4.6 assists and 1.9 3-pointers. However, despite his numbers, Ivey is outside the top 250 during that time. His inefficiency continues to be an issue, shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 66.2 percent from the line. The return of Cade Cunningham is going to put a cap on what Ivey can do on the court, providing managers with more incentive to consider moving him to the bench. In a week where only eight teams play three times, Ivey is likely to be outperformed by someone on your roster with a heavier slate.

Forwards

Consider starting: Josh Hart, NYK (55% ROS, 25% START)

Opponents: @CHA, UTA, IND, LAL

Despite sitting outside the top 150 over the past two weeks, this might be one of the easiest decisions of the week for managers. Julius Randle suffered a significant shoulder injury during Saturday's game, potentially opening the door for Hart to step into a larger role. If his playing time nudges up to 33 minutes per night, he could potentially flirt with a nightly double-double, adding a handful of assists and serviceable defensive contributions. With four games scheduled for this week, Hart does come with a bit of risk, especially if the Knicks are hesitant in discussing the specifics of Randle's injury. However, based on the vision and early prognosis, there is a decent chance Randle misses at least the next four games.

Consider sitting: Draymond Green, GSW (85% ROS, 36% START)

Opponents: PHI, @MEM, @ATL

This is more of a situational decision, based on what categories you need for the week. With his minutes restriction now over, Green has upped his production over the past week. During that time, he has been a top-30 player in nine-category leagues, averaging 8.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 4 combined steals and blocks. Of course, the defensive numbers are unsustainable. Assuming he regresses back to around 2 combined steals and blocks, he probably lands closer to the top 100 than the top 50. Unless you are desperate for assists and defensive stats, he is someone to at least consider benching given the unfavorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Cam Johnson, BKN (76% ROS, 26% START)

Opponents: UTA, PHO, @PHI

Honestly, given what we have seen from Johnson in recent times, he might even be someone to consider dropping in highly competitive leagues. He has been well outside the top 170 over the past two weeks, averaging just 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 3-pointers. Although he will almost certainly be better than this moving forward, our hopes of him being a top-70 asset appear to have gone by the wayside. The Nets have lost 12 of their past 15 games, with their season now looking as though it could come to a premature end. With very little to talk about over the past two weeks, Johnson is a relatively easy decision when it comes to setting your lineup this week.

Centers

Consider starting: P.J. Washington, CHA (74% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: NYK, CHI, @OKC, IND

Washington is putting together his best stretch of production, having scored double digits in five of the past six games, capped off by his 43-point explosion Saturday. Much like the Nets, the Hornets have been very disappointing again this season, meaning they are really just going to go with the hot hand on any given night. There is obviously some risk involved when it comes to Washington, as there is with any player outside the top 120 for the season. If you need to plug in a backup center this week, Washington is at least worth considering just in case he can maintain his current momentum for at least another couple of games.

Consider sitting: Jonas Valanciunas, NOP (99% ROS, 74% START)

Opponents: @BOS, @HOU, @SAS

Much like last season, Valanciunas has seen a dip in playing time with a relatively healthy roster surrounding him. He has played fewer than 25 minutes in five of the past six games, ceding some of his minutes to Larry Nance. In that time, Valanciunas has been outside the top 150 in standard leagues, averaging just 11.7 points and 9.2 rebounds in 22.8 minutes per game. With a variety of other options available this week, Valanciunas is potentially expendable unless you are seeking rebounds and high efficiency on low volume.