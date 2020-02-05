Fantasy Basketball Week 16 Mailbag: More dynasty value, Paul George or Jimmy Butler? Trade Bam Adebayo? Ouch

A lot of things can change across the Fantasy basketball landscape with the NBA trade deadline looming Thursday. This week's mailbag column also has some trade questions, so let's dive right in and try to sort these out.

Should I trade Bojan Bogdanovic for Ricky Rubio and Jarrett Allen? - @DaglesBagels

This is a really interesting trade. In terms of receiving two players for one, you wouldn't expect to see a deal in which you receive two starters for Bogdanovic. However, he's been as good as it gets on the offensive end since joining the Jazz, averaging 21.2 points and 3.3 3-pointers per game. His field goal percentage has dropped compared to last year because of a dramatic increase in attempts from behind the arc, but it's still not bad at 45.4 percent.

Rubio is having a productive season overall with averages of 12.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.4 steals. While his 40.1 percent shooting from the field might be a drag, it is somewhat offset by receiving Allen in this deal, who is shooting 65 percent from the field. Clearly, trading away Bogdanovic for these two would result in a significant decrease in 3-pointers. However, if your team can withstand the loss in that category, this is a great trade to make given the help that Rubio and Allen can provide in so many different categories.

Who would you recommend for the long term: Danuel House Jr., Mikal Bridges or Davis Bertans? - @WhatTodayWas

I'd immediately rule out House. He's had a few strong games lately, but that's been with him starting because of the injury to Clint Capela (heel). Even though Capela was traded to the Hawks late Tuesday night, the Rockets receiving Robert Covington back in that deal could push House back to the bench. The Rockets also might not be making moves yet since they now have a significant lack of size on their roster.

The Suns can sometimes make some head-scratching moves and the reported pursuit of Luke Kennard (knee) would seem to be one of them. Not only is he injured, but he's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Giving up a first-round pick for him when they aren't going to make the playoffs wouldn't seem to be a wise move.

Anyway, let's get to Bridges. He's been starting of late and is a perfectly good source for steals, but his offensive game is very limited. For that reason, I'd roll with Bertans. The Wizards seem to be very high on him, so there is a chance they keep him and decide to trade away another one of their big men at the deadline. Bertans is a difference maker from behind the arc, averaging 3.6 3-pointers per contest.

Who has more long-term value in dynasty, Paul George or Jimmy Butler? - @InfamousD

If we are just looking at this season, this is not even close to me. George has been limited by injuries and doesn't have the same type of scoring upside that he has had in years past because of all of the talent around him. The Clippers are also going to be cautious with his playing time down the stretch as they try to keep him fresh for a championship run. Meanwhile, Butler is the undisputed main man for the Heat, which has enabled him to average 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 1.8 steals. The Heat are fighting for the second seed in the Eastern Conference, so Butler might not see a lot of rest down the stretch.

However, we have to look at this from the dynasty perspective. Will Butler remain such a focal point of the Heat's offense next season? It wouldn't be surprising to see them try to acquire another star, which could limit Butler's production. Also, George is a much better 3-point shooter, provides similar prowess in terms of steals and is slightly younger than Butler. He's also played at least 75 games six times during his career, a feat that Butler has only accomplished twice. Therefore, I'd give the edge to George.

I have a trade offer. I would receive Jamal Murray and John Collins for Bam Adebayo and Dillon Brooks. This is a head-to-head points league. I am at the top of my league, so I can wait for Murray to get healthy. Should I make the trade? - @vatislav

The good news here is that you no longer have to wait for Murray to return. He took the floor Tuesday against the Blazers and produced 20 points and six assists across 20 minutes. The Nuggets could sit him for the second game of their back-to-back set Wednesday and may limit his playing time for the next few games, but the fact that he's back on the floor is huge.

I am probably the president of the Bam Adebayo fan club, so it pains me to think about trading him away. However, Collins has also been excellent, although there is a big drop off in assists. I'm not all that worried about Collins after the Hawks added Capela, either. He could see a slight decrease in rebounds, but their up-tempo pace should still leave him with plenty of scoring opportunities. The difference between Murray and Brooks, though, is huge.

Brooks' value is very heavily tied to the scoring column, so he can really kill a Fantasy team if he goes into a slump. Meanwhile, Murray has provided excellent all-around averages of 17.7 points, four rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals. Putting my affinity for Adebayo aside, I'd make this trade.