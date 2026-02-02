We are now only days away from the trade deadline, typically a week in which managers will want to hold onto their roster moves. This makes sit/start decisions even more important, given the value of certain players could shift dramatically at any point. The Cavaliers have a dreaded two-game week, with nine teams going around three times. That leaves 20 teams with four games, giving us plenty of options to choose from when it comes to starting candidates.

Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: N/A

Four Games: BOS, HOU, IND, LAC, MEM, MIN, NYK, PHI, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, LAL, MIA, MIL, NOP, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA

Two Games: CLE

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 16th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Bub Carrington, WAS

Opponents: NYK, @DET, @BKN, MIA

Washington continues to tinker with its rotation, impacting a number of players, including Carrington. However, he has now started in seven of the past nine games, scoring double digits in eight. Tre Johnson is currently sidelined with an ankle injury, allowing Carrington to take his place in the starting lineup. Efficiency remains an issue, something that is likely to stick, at least for the remainder of this season. With that said, Carrington has looked far more confident in recent times, averaging 12.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in five games over the past two weeks. If you can absorb a hit to your field goal percentage, Carrington could be a sneaky starting option for those needing threes and assists.

Consider starting: Aaron Nesmith, IND

Opponents: HOU, UTA, @MIL, @TOR

After an indifferent return from injury, Nesmith has found his feet in recent times, looking more like the player we saw for large stretches during the 2024-25 season. While his ceiling remains limited, he has been able to get things going on the offensive end of the floor. In four games over the past week, he has averaged 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.0 three-pointers. As a player who typically provides at least some value on the defensive end, there is scope for his overall value to increase moving forward. With four games in the next seven days, Nesmith makes for a relatively safe starting candidate across most formats.

Consider sitting: Sam Merrill, CLE

Opponents: @LAC, @SAC

Despite coming off a 22-point performance against the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Merrill continues to be more of a three-point streamer than a must-start player. Prior to Sunday, he had scored 14 points in his previous two games, including just three triples. Although he is locked in as a member of the starting unit, a two-game week is simply not going to cut it, especially given the continued rise in made three-pointers across all positions.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jarace Walker, IND

Opponents: HOU, UTA, @MIL, @TOR

As expected, Indiana is beginning to lean into some different rotations, most notably, the removal of what many might consider a 'typical' starting center. With Pascal Siakam assuming that role, Walker has been able to operate as the starting power, providing him with arguably the best opportunity of his career. In six appearances over the past two weeks, Walker has averaged 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.8 three-pointers, good enough for top-60 value in nine-category leagues. Although things could change very quickly, given what we have seen thus far this season, all signs point to Walker having a sizable role for the remainder of the season. With a favorable slate of games, managers should seriously consider moving Walker into starting lineups.

Consider sitting: Draymond Green, GSW

Opponents: PHI, @PHO, @LAL

This season has been a struggle for Green, barely putting up top-200 value in standard nine-category leagues. However, he remains rostered in most leagues, thanks almost entirely to his ability to put up numbers across the board. With that said, his defensive contributions are not what they once were, eliminating some of his appeal. In five games over the past two weeks, Green has averaged just 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.9 minutes per game. He can certainly be considered in specific situations, but generally speaking, managers could also consider not only moving him to the bench but parting ways with him altogether.

Consider sitting: Herb Jones, NOP

Opponents: @CHA, @MIL, @MIN

Having played five games since returning from injury, Jones has struggled to find any sort of consistency. Outside of a 16-point outing in a win against the Grizzlies, he has offered basically nothing on the offensive end of the floor, scoring a total of just 23 points in the remaining four games. Since getting back on the court, Jones has averaged 7.8 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 combined steals and blocks. His defensive numbers are what keep him relevant in fantasy circles. However, the complete lack of peripheral production makes him a definite bench candidate this week, particularly with only three games on the slate.

Centers

Consider starting: Moussa Diabate, CHA

Opponents: NOP, @HOU, @ATL

The Hornets have been on quite a tear of late, having won six straight games. Despite starting the season as the backup center behind Ryan Kalkbrenner, Diabate has since established himself as the go-to big man, playing a huge role in the recent winning streak. His numbers over the past week have looked even better, averaging 13.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in four games during that time. The offensive limitations are clear for everyone to see, something that limits his overall upside. However, he has played at least 30 minutes in three straight games and four of the past five. If you are comfortable riding the wave, Diabate is someone to consider starting this week, even with only three games coming up.

Consider sitting: Jusuf Nurkic, UTA

Opponents: @IND, @ATL, @ORL

Although Nurkic has been somewhat of a revelation when available, consistent missed games continue to be a source of frustration for managers. In fact, Nurkic has appeared only nine times in the past month, averaging 15.4 points, 12.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.4 combined steals and blocks. Despite the fact that he has not had to deal with a specific injury, the low game count is a concern.