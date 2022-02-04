Week 17 of the NBA season brings us our final full week of games before the All-Star break. With only eight teams on four-game weeks, the schedule is a little more bare than normal, but that doesn't mean there won't be opportunities to find value on the waiver wire.

Admittedly, there aren't a ton of you absolutely have to add this guy players in this week's pool, but with the Feb. 10 trade deadline rapidly approaching, Fantasy managers should be closely monitoring a handful of teams and situations. It's anyone's guess how many big-name players will be on the move next week, but even some smaller, under-the-radar moves could carry major Fantasy implications.

Let's take a look at some players, including several who could see their roles change after the deadline, to consider adding to your Fantasy rosters:

It's now been six games since Green returned from a groin injury that kept him sidelined for 12 games in January. After putting up 13 points, six boards, two assists, three steals and a block in Thursday's loss to Toronto, Green is up to 10.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in that six-game stretch. Green may not have the highest ceiling, but he's locked into a sizable role for one of only eight games with four games on its Week 17 schedule.

While the Nets have, at times, favored veteran LaMarcus Aldridge, Claxton is clearly their best option at center. He's coming off of arguably the best game of his career Wednesday night against the Kings, when he posted 23 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and a steal in 29 minutes. There's a decent chance Aldridge could remain out through the All-Star break, so Claxton should remain plenty viable for the week ahead.

He's been an exceedingly frustrating player to roster this season, but Robinson is always an option for managers looking to make some headway in the 3-pointers category. After going 3-of-18 from deep over his previous three games, Robinson bounced back with four 3-pointers in Thursday's blowout win over the Spurs. Robinson hasn't been nearly as dependable as in years past, but over his last 16 games, he's provided 3.6 3-pointers per game at a 41.9 percent clip.

Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (48% rostered)

In terms of Fantasy upside, I'm not the biggest Mitchell fan, but it's been tough to ignore his mini-breakout in the ongoing absence of De'Aaron Fox. Over the last five games, Mitchell is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 2.8 3s in 34.2 minutes. He capped off that run with 26 points, eight assists and a steal in Thursday's 126-114 loss to the Warriors. When Fox comes back, Mitchell could sink back to a lesser role. But if you can spare a roster spot, Mitchell is worth an add right now in the (relatively unlikely) event that the Kings end up parting ways with Fox at the deadline.

Jackson's ankle injury less than 30 seconds into Wednesday's game against Orlando sank many a DFS lineup, and while he'll miss at least one more game, the rookie out of Kentucky is still worth a speculative add if you can spare a roster spot. He was picked up in a number of leagues after Monday's 26-point, 10-rebound, two-block effort in a win over the Clippers. Of course, Indiana was without virtually all of its other bigs for that contest, but it's quite possible that some of that frontcourt depth could be cleared out at the deadline.

If either Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis is moved, Jackson could emerge as a potential starter down the stretch as the Pacers limp to the end of a rebuilding year. Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze loom as threats, but of that trio the Pacers have the most invested in Jackson.

Throughout Forbes' career, it's always been about landing him at the right time. Catch him on a good week and you could end up getting borderline-elite 3-point production. Dating back to Jan. 5, Forbes has hit at least one 3-pointer in 14 straight games, averaging 2.1 makes per contest during that span. He offers virtually no other Fantasy-relevant production, however, so adding Forbes is an admission that you need major help in one category. Managers in standard leagues could probably do better.

Hayes has been a regular in the Pelicans' rotation since around Christmas, but he's started the last two games alongside Jonas Valanciunas and played 31 and 26 minutes, respectively. The increase in minutes has been partially influenced by some injuries, but it wouldn't be a surprise if the Pels give Hayes an extended look over the final two months of the season – especially if they fall out of contention for a play-in spot.

Okeke's roster rate, and start rate (19%), are way too low for a player who ranks inside the top-50 in 8-cat total value over the last month. Okeke's line's aren't always pretty, but he finds ways to rack up defensive stats even if his shot isn't falling. Over a 12-game stretch from Jan. 9 through Feb. 1, Okeke posted 10.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.9 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.3 made 3s per contest (25.8 MPG).

The rookie's night-to-night role continues to be a disappointment, but at some point the Rockets are going to turn him loose, right? In the 15 games in which Sengun has played at least 20 minutes this season, he's averaging 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks.

At this point, every Fantasy manager knows the drill with Thybulle. There should be no expectation when it comes to points, rebounds, assists or 3-pointers, but the defensive maestro is always a good player to have in your back pocket if you're in need of blocks and/or steals. Night-to-night, Thybulle's output tends to vary, but over the course of a week – or a month – he's a near-lock to provide close to 3.0 combined blocks/steals. Over his last 15 games, Thybulle is posting 6.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks.

As evidenced by Watford's rostership, this is a big-time speculative add, as he's only played more than 20 minutes twice this season. The Blazers are still very much in contention for a play-in spot, but if they opt to move Jusuf Nurkic or Robert Covington – both expiring contracts – at the deadline, Watford would be in prime position to grab hold of a larger role the rest of the way. The LSU product has flashed some Fantasy upside – particularly on the defensive end – while averaging 14.7 minutes per game off the bench over the last 15 contests.

Damian Jones, Kings (1% rostered)

This comes with the ever-present don't trust the Kings' rotation disclaimer, but if Jones can stick in a role of even 20-to-25 minutes per game, he's proven that he can provide decent scoring, rebounding and shot-blocking production. After posting 12 points, eight boards and two blocks against Brooklyn on Wednesday (27 minutes), Jones followed up with 17 points, four rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal in Thursday's loss to the Warriors (24 minutes). Jones may need an injury, or a Marvin Bagley trade, to secure that workload going forward, but he's only 26 years old, so the Kings may want to see exactly what they have in the former first-rounder.

Thaddeus Young, Spurs (16% rostered)

Young has only appeared in four of the Spurs' last 26 games, but he's a prime candidate to be traded or bought out before the end of the month. A proven commodity in the Fantasy world, Young averaged 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and shot 55.9 percent from the field in 2020-21. He'll be a hot commodity, so add the veteran sooner rather than later.

Zach Collins, Spurs (3% rostered)

The 2017 first-round pick hasn't played since suffering his latest foot injury in the Orlando Bubble back in August of 2020, but after a year-and-a-half of rehab, he's expected to make his Spurs debut Friday night. Collins will likely be on a short leash for the next few weeks, but the Spurs didn't hand him a three-year, $22 million contract this past summer for no reason.

He's still on a 10-day deal, so I wouldn't say the former Virginia standout is a full-on "recommendation," but at the very least he's worth monitoring after he started Wednesday's win over the Mavs. More than any other team, the Thunder are willing to cycle through lower-level players in search of gems, so perhaps Diakite could be this year's version of Moses Brown. Don't rush to add him, but keep an eye on his role – as well as whether or not the Thunder sign him for the rest of the season – as the deadline approaches.