Fantasy Basketball: Week 19 Starts & Sits, schedule breakdown

The first full week out of the All-Star break is a busy one, with most teams in the league on a four-game week. The Bulls and Spurs are the pair of teams with just two games, so make sure to keep an eye out for those players and don't automatically lock them into your starting group. Here's the full breakdown:

Teams with four games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CLE, DAL, GSW, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, WAS

Teams with three games: BOS, DEN, DET, HOU, IND, NOP, OKC, POR, TOR, UTA

Teams with two games: CHI, SAS

And here are some players to consider starting and some to consider sitting for Week 19:

Point Guard

Consider starting: Elfrid Payton, NYK

Opponents: @Hou, @Cha, @Phi, Chi

Coach Mike Miller has given Payton full reign of point guard duties for the Knicks. The results have been encouraging. Over the past 30 days, Payton has ranked 32nd in per-game Fantasy value. Notably, he's averaging 9.5 assists and 2.4 steals. He's shown signs of this kind of production in the past, so it shouldn't be chalked up as a fluke or a wild hot streak. Last season, Payton averaged 7.6 assists in 29.8 minutes for the Pelicans, and during his rookie year with the Magic, he averaged 1.7 steals in 30.4 minutes.

Consider sitting: Ricky Rubio, PHO

Opponents: @Uta, LAC, Det, GS

It's going to take a lot to convince me Rubio is healthy from a lingering ankle injury, as he's seen just 27.5 minutes per game over the past 30 days, shooting 34.6 percent from the field and ranking 159th in Fantasy. The All-Star break has maybe given him some extra time to rest, but if I'm in a shallower league, I might keep Rubio on the pine until I start seeing 30-plus minutes consistently.

Shooting Guard

Consider starting: Malik Monk, CHA

Opponents: @Ind, NY, @Tor, Mil

Are we sure Monk hasn't been replaced by a body double? Before he started finding his stroke this season, I was concerned for his career, as he was scoring just 7.9 points on 7.4 shots through the first two years of his tenure in Charlotte. But it appears his work in the gym has finally paid off. Over the past 10 games, Monk is seeing 28.8 minutes per game, scoring 17.8 points on 13.4 shots. That, plus passable supplementary stats (a combined 7.8 rebounds, assists, steals and blocks) has resulted in him ranking 83rd in Fantasy over this stretch. As the Hornets continue their youth movement, look for Monk's role to be solidified the rest of the way.

Consider sitting: DeMar DeRozan, SAS

Opponents: Dal, Orl

This is more about the Spurs playing just two games this week. DeRozan has been good, ranking 41st over the past 30 days, notably averaging 25.1 points on 53.3 percent shooting, plus 6.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists. But someone on a four-game week could average about 13 points, three rebounds and three assists and pass DeRozan in terms of total production. Explore other options first before starting DeRozan, especially in shallow Fantasy formats.

Small Forward

Consider starting: Mikal Bridges, PHO

Opponents: @Uta, LAC, Det, GS

Bridges looks like a mini Robert Covington at times, and his numbers back it up. Over the Suns' past 12 games, Bridges has been the 56th-ranked Fantasy player, averaging 10.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.0 minutes. While his 1.3 3s over that stretch leave something to be desired, he's managed to hit 2.4 3s per game over the past five. If he can continue doing that, his Fantasy value will spike significantly.

Consider sitting: Joe Ingles, UTA

Opponents: Pho, Bos, Was

Ingles' stats continue to be dramatically affected by Mike Conley's presence. Over the past 30 days, Ingles is ranked an abysmal 188th in Fantasy. His passing (6.3 APG) has been quality, but everything else is missing. Over this stretch, Ingles is averaging only a combined 12.0 points, 3s, rebounds, steals and blocks. Play him if Conley misses a chunk of time, sit him if Conley is available.

Power Forward

Consider starting: Paul Millsap, DEN

Opponents: Det, @LAC, Tor

Millsap has looked great in his first three games back from injury. Though he's seeing just 19.2 minutes per game, he's ranked 73rd in Fantasy through 14.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals. I don't expect him to continue posting per-minute numbers like that, but I assume his workload will increase. If things ultimately even out and he can maintain those numbers, Millsap will be worth a start on a three-game week.

Consider sitting: Derrick Favors, NOP

Opponents: @LAL, Cle, LAL

Favors' production has taken a downturn since Zion Williamson debuted. Over the past 11 games, Favors is ranked just 149th in Fantasy, averaging 8.8 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists. While his work on the glass is notable, he's not doing much else to really help Fantasy teams. It's hard to imagine Favors' role or production changing much down the final stretch assuming the Pelicans maintain their frontcourt health.

Center

Consider starting: Dewayne Dedmon, ATL

Opponents: @Phi, Orl, Bkn, Por



Even with Dedmon struggling against the Heat on Thursday, he's still ranked 87th in Fantasy since debuting for the Hawks. His rebounding (7.3) and shot-blocking (2.5) have been especially effective. With Atlanta on a four-game week against overall modest competition, I'd bank on Dedmon continuing his impressive play.

Consider sitting: Jarrett Allen, BKN

Opponents: Orl, @Was, @Atl, @Mia

With DeAndre Jordan healthy and back in the fold, the Nets are back to splitting time between him and Allen. As a result, Allen's production has fallen by the wayside, and he's ranked just 147th over the past 30 days. If you're desperate for blocks (1.8) and rebounds (8.7), Allen can help you. Otherwise, it may be best to look elsewhere, especially in 10-team formats.