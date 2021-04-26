With the Fantasy playoffs underway, Fantasy managers are blessed with a generous schedule featuring three teams on a five-game week. Fantasy squads with players who hold consistent roles on those teams will certainly have a clear advantage. The majority of remaining teams are on four-game weeks, which should largely negate having to compromise with players on three-game weeks at such a critical time of the Fantasy season.

Team with five games: Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Toronto Raptors

Teams with four games: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

Team with three games: Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for the coming week:

Guards

Start: Lou Williams, Hawks

25% start rate in CBS leagues

Williams appears to finally be finding his stroke after a mostly frustrating season, with the veteran sharpshooter averaging 15.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 22.7 minutes in the three games leading into a Sunday night battle against the Bucks. In that win, he scored 15 fourth-quarter points while also posting six assists and three rebounds. The Hawks have four games during the upcoming week and Trae Young (ankle) could potentially miss at least Monday's game contest versus the Pistons, which would likely lead to a bit of extra offensive responsibility for Williams. With nine double-digit scoring efforts in 14 April games, and 42.4 percent 3-point shooting over that span, the veteran could certainly be of use as a streaming option for managers in need of points.

Start: Dillon Brooks, Grizzlies

53% start rate in CBS leagues

Brooks has enjoyed a solid second half of the season and continues to be a key piece for the Grizzlies as they continue a postseason push. The versatile wing had averaged 17.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 25 post-All-Star-break games heading into Sunday's battle versus the Trail Blazers, when he put up 18 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal. He'd also drained just over 38.0 percent of his 3-point attempts during that span. Given his career-high 25.4 percent usage rate, he can be counted again during a four-game week that includes three particularly favorable matchups against the Trail Blazers and Magic (twice).

Also consider: Raul Neto, Wizards (3% start rate in CBS leagues)

Sit: Ben Simmons, 76ers

74% start rate in CBS leagues

Simmons has now missed five consecutive games with an illness and is already confirmed out for Monday's contest against the Thunder, leaving him with a three-game schedule, at best, this week. Before his current absence, the 2016 No. 1 pick was offering solid-but-replaceable production, averaging 10.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals across nine April games. Even if Simmons is able to suit up as soon as Wednesday against Atlanta, a four- or five-game option could exceed his production.

Forwards

Start: Darius Bazley, Thunder

43% start rate in CBS leagues

Bazley sports a 23.1 percent usage rate with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (foot) off the floor this season, and he's put up 19.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steal across 33.4 minutes in his first eight contests since returning from a 16-game absence due to a shoulder injury. The young big heads into the Thunder's five-game week with three straight 20-point efforts, and although offensive efficiency remains a problem, Bazley is involved enough to be a major factor on a five-game week.

24% start rate in CBS leagues

Finney-Smith was featured in this space just two weeks ago, and he's only grown more productive since that point. Like Bazley, he also has the benefit of a five-game schedule this week, and he'll enter it having averaged 15.4 points (on 60.4 % shooting, including 60.0 % from distance), 4.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal across his last five games. The defensive-minded wing is putting up a relatively modest 9.6 shot attempts per game in that stretch, but 6.0 of those came from behind the arc. Finney-Smith is also up to a career-best 39.0 percent success rate from behind the arc. Given the chance Kristaps Porzingis misses at least Monday's game (vs. SAC) with his ankle injury, Finney-Smith could pay off handsomely at a critical time of the Fantasy season.

Also consider: Jaren Jackson, Grizzlies (27% start rate in CBS leagues); Luguentz Dort, Thunder (43% start rate in CBS leagues)

Sit: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

62% start rate in CBS leagues

Like Simmons, Leonard enters the new week in the midst of a multi-game stretch of absences and is also expected to miss Monday night's game against the Pelicans at minimum with his foot injury. That serves to definitively dampen his Fantasy outlook for the coming week, as the Clippers only have three games on their schedule to begin with. Sitting a superstar at this crucial juncture in the season isn't an easy pill to swallow, but it will be an uphill battle for him to match what a four- or five-game forward will provide.

Centers

Start: Khem Birch, Raptors

6% start rate in CBS leagues

Birch could be set to serve as the Raptors' starting center over Toronto's five-game week, as Chris Boucher is dealing with an MCL sprain and has no return timetable. Birch already comes into the week having started the last five games and averaging 8.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 blocks across 28.2 minutes in those contests. Birch also had a strong 13-point, seven-rebound, two-steal, one-block performance off the bench before that stretch. With the extra opportunities this week, he makes for a viable streamer in deep formats, particularly.

Start: Daniel Gafford, Wizards

17% start rate in CBS leagues

Gafford is still coming off the bench behind Alex Len, but he's clearly the higher-upside option at the moment. The one-time second-round pick of the Bulls has taken well to his new team, compiling seven double-digit efforts over 11 games while also pulling down at least five boards in all but one contest during that span. Gafford also averaged 2.2 blocks in that sample, and he's coming off of an impressive four-block, four-steal performance Sunday against the Cavaliers. Minutes might remain an issue, but Gafford (27 minutes) easily outpaced starter Alex Len (10 minutes) and Robin Lopez (11) on Sunday.

Also consider: Bobby Portis, Bucks (30% start rate in CBS leagues)

Sit: Enes Kanter, Trail Blazers

57% start rate in CBS leagues

Kanter has been a Fantasy star for stretches this season, but his time in the sun may have come to an end with teammate Jusuf Nurkic looking more like himself with each passing game. Nurkic's latest line consisted of a 16-point, 19-rebound double-double against the Grizzlies on Sunday. That performance came on the heels of a 26-point, 17-point effort Saturday. Kanter was averaging 10.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 21.0 minutes across the last seven games prior to Sunday, when he played just 14 minutes off the bench. Portland does have one back-to-back set on its upcoming four-game week, leaving open the possibility Kanter draws a start against either the Pacers or Grizzlies. Nevertheless, Kanter is a risky start in weekly lineup leagues.