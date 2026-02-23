With all the major in-season milestones now completed, our attention shifts to the fantasy playoffs, which for some are only mere weeks away. After some shortened weeks, the schedule returns to normal, with 14 teams tabled for four appearances, and another 14 teams suiting up three times. That leaves two teams with only two games, those being the Clippers and the Suns.

Sitting players who only go one or two times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Four Games: BKN, BOS, CLE, DAL, DET, HOU, LAL, MEM, MIL, NOP, OKC, POR, SAC, SAS

Three Games: ATL, CHA, CHI, DEN, GSW, IND, MIA, MIN, NYK, ORL, PHI, TOR, UTA, WAS

Two Games: LAC, PHO

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 19th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Jaylen Wells, MEM

Opponents: SAC, GSW, @DAL, @IND

With many teams openly tanking, our trust levels right now are at an all-time low. While the Grizzlies certainly fall into that category, it appears as though Wells might be somewhat trustworthy. He has missed only one game in the past month, averaging 26.0 minutes per game during that span. Although he is only averaging 14 points, 0.8 steals, and 2.1 3-pointers, the fact that he is playing close to starter-level minutes on a nightly basis could be enough to warrant a starting spot this week, especially with four games on the table. If you need points and 3s, Wells feels like a relatively safe option.

Consider starting: Jordan Poole, NOP

Opponents: GSW, @UTA, @UTA, @LAC

Unlike Wells, our trust level when it comes to Poole is almost non-existent. After inexplicably falling out of the rotation for nine straight games, he has resurfaced recently, logging at least 24 minutes in each of the past two games. Fresh off a 23-point performance against the 76ers, managers were reminded just what Poole is capable of when afforded meaningful minutes. There are absolutely no guarantees when it comes to what the Pelicans' rotation could look like going forward. However, if you are in a position to take some risk, Poole could be worth considering, should his recent uptick turn into anything resembling long-term value.

Consider sitting: Kyshawn George, WAS

Opponents: @ATL, @ATL, TOR

Not only does Washington have two games this week, but the nightly rotations are almost impossible to project at this point. George has played in four of the past six games, although he has exceeded 20 minutes of playing time only once during that span. It appears as though Washington is comfortable with what his long-term role looks like, meaning his court time down the stretch could be largely underwhelming. While he is a relatively safe bench candidate this week, managers may also want to consider moving on altogether, given his rank in 11 games over the past month sits outside the top 120 in nine-category leagues.

Forwards

Consider starting: GG Jackson, MEM

Opponents: SAC, GSW, @DAL, @IND

Another of the trustworthy names in Memphis, Jackson has stepped into a much larger role following the trade deadline. In four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 3-pointers, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in 26.3 minutes per game. While it does appear as though topping 30 minutes per night could be a reach, Jackson seems to be locked into a regular role, having not missed a game since Dec. 20. Of all the players on the Memphis roster, Jackson and Wells seem to be the two we can trust the most, at least for the foreseeable future.

Consider sitting: John Collins, LAC

Opponents: MIN, NOP

The Clippers will suit up only twice this week, which in itself is enough reason to leave Collins on your bench. However, Collins is also dealing with an eye injury, which ruled him out of Sunday's game against the Magic. Finally, Collins' per-game production has been far from spectacular, averaging 13.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks in four games over the past two weeks, leaving him outside the top 100 in standard leagues. Add all of this together, and we have a relatively straightforward decision when it comes to whether to sit or start Collins.

Consider sitting: Grayson Allen, PHO

Opponents: BOS, LAL

While they do play very different positions, we can almost treat this as a rinse-and-repeat situation, with Phoenix only having two games in the next seven days. Much like Collins, Allen is also dealing with an injury, which also ruled him out on Sunday. While his production has been far better than that of Collins, there simply isn't enough meat on the bone, given the number of players that play four games this week. This one is a little tougher, but ultimately, leaving Allen on the bench could very well end up being the smart choice.

Centers

Consider starting: Maxime Raynaud, SAC

Opponents: @MEM, @HOU, @DAL, @LAL

In what is a perfect example of last-man-standing, Raynaud looks set for a strong finish to the season. Both Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Dylan Cardwell (ankle) are missing right now, with Sabonis having been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Despite some defensive limitations, Raynaud is likely to play upwards of 30 minutes per game, at least for the next month. In four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.3 points and 12.3 rebounds in 32.8 minutes per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the floor and 91.7 percent from the line. This is an easy one. Make sure Cardwell isn't sitting on your bench this week.

Consider sitting: Brook Lopez, LAC

Opponents: MIN, NOP

Following the trade of Ivica Zubac, Lopez was handed the starting role. While expectations were rightfully modest, he has managed to put up standard league production, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 combined steals and blocks in 32.9 minutes per game in his past four appearances. However, as always, his overall fantasy value is basically tied to his defensive production. With only two games coming up, there is a good chance you can replicate his numbers with someone slated to play four times, while also providing you with serviceable contributions across other categories.