Post-All-Star-break play doesn't begin until Wednesday, but we still have a solid fantasy week ahead with nine teams on a full schedule (three games). However, the Kings have just one game, so managers should consider other options before slotting Sacramento players in as starters.

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH ONE GAME: Sacramento Kings

Let's examine some start/sit decisions for Week 19:

Guards

Start: Nick Smith Jr., Hornets

30% roster rate, 14% start rate

LaMelo Ball is routinely out due to his troublesome ankle, so the Hornets need as many playmakers as possible. Smith has developed quickly during his second season and enters Week 18 in the midst of a particularly solid stretch of production. The 2023 first-round pick was ejected from Charlotte's last game before the All-Star break, but he went into that contest having averaged 19.6 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.8 rebounds across his prior five games, a span during which he shot 54.4%, including 45.7% from 3-point range. Ball should be ready to play in the Hornets' first game of the week Wednesday against the Lakers, but Mark Williams will probably remain shelved as the team disputes the failed physical that nullified his trade to the Lakers. Therefore, Smith should still be in line for some extra usage, possibly through the entire week.

Start: Stephon Castle, Spurs

73% roster rate, 43% start rate

Castle is fresh off an impressive All-Star Weekend, where he took second place in the Slam Dunk Contest and was the Rising Stars MVP. That success was an extension of the momentum the fourth overall pick came into the festivities with, as he'd averaged 18.3 points (on 47.4% shooting, including 39.5% from distance), 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.3 steals across 27 minutes per contest in the previous 10 games. Castle scored at least 20 points on five occasions during that span and in double digits for all 10 contests, arguably the most complete stretch of his freshman campaign. With San Antonio improved and Castle increasingly comfortable in his second-unit role, he's a highly viable option on a three-game week.

Sit: Malik Monk, Kings

98% roster rate, 76% start rate

Monk is the first of two Kings we'll be recommending you install on your bench this week due to the team's one-game schedule. Monk has performed well since moving into a starting role, and the guard is averaging career highs in multiple categories. But with only one game to work with and just a 38% field-goal percentage from the floor over the last six performances before the All-Star break, Monk is a candidate for a one-week layoff.

Forwards

Start: Kyle Kuzma, Bucks

95% roster rate, 69% start rate

Since being dealt to the Bucks, Kuzma has gotten more comfortable each game. He went into the break averaging 20 points, 9.5 rebounds, and two assists while shooting 50% over the last two games. That sample included a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double in a tough matchup against the Timberwolves. The forward has now had an opportunity to further immerse himself in Milwaukee's system. While the likely return of Giannis Antetokounmpo from his calf injury for the Bucks' first game Thursday against the Clippers will lead to a usage hit for Kuzma, he should also benefit from the attention paid to his superstar teammate.

Start: Max Strus, Cavaliers

27% roster rate, 9% roster rate

Strus played well heading into the break, averaging 11.1 points (on 39% 3-point shooting), 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and one steal across his prior nine performances. Strus didn't make his season debut until Dec. 20 due to an ankle issue, so there was rust to be worked off over the first few weeks. His recent play implies he may have mostly moved past that stage. The fact two of his three Week 18 matchups will come against Knicks and Nets squads ranked No. 30 and No. 26, respectively, in 3-point shooting percentage allowed certainly brightens his outlook.

Sit: Keegan Murray, Kings

86% roster rate, 56% start rate

Murray is easy to bench with just one game this week, but it's also worth noting the third-year pro's scoring has declined this year. Murray's 12 points per game is a career-low and represents a sharp drop from the career-high 15.2 he produced last season – one largely explained by his carer-low 43.5% shooting. The forward is also averaging two shots per game fewer than last year's 12.7, and that number could continue its downward trend now that Zach LaVine has gotten quickly comfortable since his arrival via trade from the Bulls.

CENTERS

Start: Jaxson Hayes, Lakers

29% roster rate, 10% start rate

Hayes suffered a facial contusion in the Lakers' final game before the break, but he should be good to go Wednesday. He's now the starting center after Anthony Davis' trade to the Mavericks. Hayes averaged 8.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals over his first six non-injury-shortened runs with the first unit. With a solid statistical profile and an elite distributor in Luka Doncic now manning the point guard position in L.A., Hayes is a viable consideration for your lineup.

Start: Santi Aldama, Grizzlies

68% roster rate, 31% start rate

Aldama remains a reserve, but he's typically efficient enough to be a useful fantasy contributor. The 2021 first-round pick went into the break with averages of 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists across his previous 12 games. Aldama is averaging career bests in points (12.8), rebounds (6.7), assists (2.6), field-goal percentage (49.4), and 3-point shooting (38.6), giving him upside as a player you can deploy at either forward or center.

Sit: Deandre Ayton, Trail Blazers

92% roster rate, 33% start rate

Ayton isn't expected to play during the Trail Blazers' two-game week due to a left calf strain that could keep him out for multiple weeks. The veteran big man was already dealing with some inconsistency before suffering the injury – he'd scored in single digits in two of the previous three games – and can be safely jettisoned to your bench for the moment.