The All-Star break has arrived, and it couldn't have come at a better time. Injuries continue to come fast and furious, which included the big news Thursday that Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) is likely out for the remainder of the season. If your fantasy roster needs reinforcements, here are five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Jakob Poeltl, Toronto Raptors (48% rostered)

A back injury has limited Poeltl to only 22 games this season. He is also logging just 25 minutes a game as he tries to battle through it. That is on pace to be his lowest mark since the 2019-20 season. To try and get him right, the Raptors recently shut him down for over a month.

Poeltl finally made his return Wednesday and immediately jumped back into the starting lineup. He logged 20 minutes against the Pistons, recording nine points and six rebounds. He has averaged at least 11.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 blocks in each of the last four seasons. If he is truly past his back issues, he could be a valuable addition for the stretch run.

GG Jackson, Memphis Grizzlies (47% rostered)

Jackson has only logged 19 minutes a game for the season, but he has a very different role following the Grizzlies big trade with the Jazz. He has started each of the last five games, averaging 27 minutes per contest during that span. In his new role, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 blocks and 2.2 three-pointers. He also shot 52.4% from the field and 77.8% from the free throw line during that span.

The improved efficiency is a big plus for Jackson. After shooting 37.2% from the field last season, he enters the break at 48.2%. The Grizzlies could get Santi Aldama (knee) back next week. However, with them now being a tanking team, they won't push him to return before he is ready. We may have already seen the last of Zach Edey (ankle) and Brandon Clarke (calf) for the season, too. Playing time likely won't be difficult for Jackson to come by moving forward.

Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers (42% rostered)

Ivica Zubac (ankle) has yet to make his debut for the Pacers. The team has been dishing out rest days for Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard lately, which could continue as they look to improve their lottery odds for the draft. Even when Zubac does return, minute restrictions and rest days are likely in his future.

The Pacers don't have a ton of promising young talent. One player who flashed some upside was Johnny Furphy, but he's now out with a torn ACL. Their most intriguing young option is Walker, who has averaged 28 minutes over his last 12 games. He parlayed that into averages of 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers. Although he shoots 40.4% from the field for the season, regular playing time resulted in him shooting 49.3% over those 12 games. The arrow is clearly pointing up for Walker as the season comes to a close.

Marvin Bagley III, Dallas Mavericks (25% rostered)

The All-Star break came at the perfect time for the Mavericks following the news that Cooper Flagg is dealing with a foot injury. He did not play Thursday against the Lakers and will not participate in the Rising Stars game. The week off will help his cause, but it's unclear right now exactly how much further time he will miss.

Bagley doesn't play the same position as Flagg, but there could be more scoring opportunities coming his way. In three games with his new squad, he has averaged 10.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. In splitting his time with Wizards and Mavericks, he has averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over just 20 minutes per game. If the Mavericks are involved in more lopsided losses because of Flagg being out, Bagley would likely play more in garbage time as Mavericks' starting center Daniel Gafford has been in and out of the lineup with injuries. Gafford also left Thursday's game with ankle soreness. While not a flashy option, Bagley can provide fantasy value.

Dylan Cardwell, Sacramento Kings (25% rostered)

The Kings have lost 14 games in a row and now have the worst record in the NBA. Injuries have played a role in their disappointing season, the most notable of which is Domantas Sabonis being limited to 19 games. He was brought along slowly after his return from a knee injury, and now he has missed four straight games with a back ailment.

The Kings have nothing left to play for, so it doesn't make much sense for them to play Sabonis a lot down the stretch. He'd be a rest candidate even if he were healthy, but with him battling two injuries during the season, it would be a surprise if he plays a ton moving forward. With Sabonis missing so much time lately, Cardwell has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in five straight games. Over his last 14 games, he has averaged 6.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks. For those in need of boards and blocks, Cardwell makes for an appealing option on the waiver wire.