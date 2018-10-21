Fantasy Basketball: Week 2 Waiver Wire

We're only one week into the NBA season, but that doesn't mean you should be sitting on your hands and riding with the team you drafted. Working waivers early can help you snag a player who may have flown under the radar heading into the year, but could end up as a valuable contributor. It's also important to examine the schedule if you play in a head-to-head league because you might be able to grab a player who has an advantage in terms of games played in a week. There are nine teams in Week 2 that play four games each, so let's take a look at some players to target on those squads if you need some help for your lineup.

10-team league targets

The Mavericks made a couple of significant additions this summer by drafting Luka Doncic and signing DeAndre Jordan. One of their holdovers from last year that you shouldn't overlook with the Mavericks playing four games this week is Matthews. He's started both of their games so far and has a 21.6 percent usage rate. The end result has been averages of 17 points, three rebounds, 3.5 assists and three 3-pointers per contest. Just as important is the fact that he's logged at least 34 minutes in both contests. Entering this season averaging at least 12.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, one steal and 2.4 3-pointers in four consecutive years, Matthews is someone to target if you need a guard since he is still available in 60 percent of CBS leagues.

Lamb spent the majority of last year as a member of the second unit for the Hornets, starting just 18 of the 80 games that he played. He excelled when he did get an opportunity to start, averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 3-pointers. The Hornets are starting him this year and while his numbers haven't been off the charts, he's averaging 10 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 3-pointers across three games. With two of his four games this week coming against the horrid Bulls defense, Lamb could be in line for plenty of production. He's still available in 52 percent of leagues.

With those two games against the Bulls in Week 2, the Hornets roster in general could provide significant returns. Another player to consider is Monk, who only averaged 14 minutes per contest during his rookie season. The Hornets have deployed a lot of small lineups this year, helping Monk average 27 minutes a game. He's cashed in his opportunity with averages of 14.7 points and 3.0 3-pointers per contest. It's hard to count on him for much in other areas, but he could be an offensive difference maker who he is still available in 53 percent of leagues.

12-team league targets

Crowder's tenure with the Cavaliers last year was nothing short of a disaster. When they decided to shake up their roster at the trade deadline, he was one of the players they shipped out of town. The move provided a boost for his value, averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 1.8 3-pointers across 27 games after the trade. With a full offseason with the Jazz under his belt, Crowder has been tabbed with a significant role off their bench. The initial results have been great with him averaging 15 points, six rebounds, one steal and two 3-pointers. If you need help at forward, Crowder is still available in 64 percent of leagues.

After starting all 74 games in which he played last year, Kidd-Gilchrest has begun this season in a reserve role. His playing time has been almost identical, though, due to the Hornets heavy usage of small lineups. He's often found himself as one of their tallest players on the floor, helping him average six rebounds per contest. Though he's not a great offensive player, he's still managed to score 9.7 points per game. Lamb and Monk have more upside, but Kidd-Gilchrest is also someone to consider and he is still available in 80 percent of leagues.

Barea had a three-year stint with the Timberwolves, but he has played the majority of his career with the Mavericks and has been a key member of their second unit. Their future is clearly on the shoulders of Doncic and Dennis Smith Jr., but Barea doesn't exactly need a ton of minutes to provide value. In only 23 minutes per game last year, he averaged 11.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 3-pointers. He's been even better through the first two games this season, averaging 10.5 points, two rebounds, 10.5 assists and 1.5 3-pointers. Still available in 85 percent of leagues, don't sleep on him with matchups this week including the Bulls and Hawks.

14-team league targets

The Bucks made two keys moves this summer by signing Ilyasova and Brook Lopez. They needed size and 3-pointers shooting, so these moves seemed like no-brainers. Ilyasova was an important midseason acquisition by the Sixers last year, averaging 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 3-pointers after being acquired from the Hawks. His last game against the Pacers on Friday was a dud, but he had 13 points, nine rebounds and a three-pointer in their season opener, numbers he could come close to averaging this year. He's still available in 87 percent of leagues.

The Mavericks were so thin at center last year that Dirk Nowitzki spent a lot of time playing the position. It was crucial for them to address that hole over the summer and they certainly did that by adding Jordan. However, don't overlook the contributions that Powell provided last year. He stepped up after the All-Star break, averaging 10.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals across 22 minutes per contest. With Nowitzki out to start the year, Powell has served as the primary backup at the five and has excelled by averaging 17.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Don't expect him to continue to score at that pace due to his unsustainable 29.1 percent usage rate, but he's clearly a key member of their bench. If you need a big man, Powell can still be had in 91 percent of leagues.

The Lakers are still in the early stages of finding out which rotations will help them be the most successful, but Stephenson has played at least 17 minutes in both of their games. With Brandon Ingram likely facing a suspension due to his role in an altercation between the Lakers and Rockets on Saturday, Stephenson could be in line for added minutes in Week 2. In 23 minutes during that game against the Rockets, Stephenson scored nine points to go along with six rebounds, an assist and a steal. With a four game week ahead, Stephenson is a viable option in deeper leagues considering he is still 95 percent available.

Stat Specialists

Blocks: Damian Jones, Golden State Warriors: In one of the splashiest moves of the summer, the Warriors signed All-Star DeMarcus Cousins. His addition provides the potential for a scary starting-five, but he's still working his way back from a torn Achilles. In his absence, Jones has been given a chance to assume a starting role. The Warriors won't count on him for much considering the other stars on their roster, but he can block shots, swatting away five over their first two games. If your roster is thin on rim protectors, Jones is still available in 85 percent of leagues.

3-pointers: Isaiah Canaan, Phoenix Suns: The Suns have a gaping hole at point guard. They did recently sign veteran Jamal Crawford, but he's better suited to come off the bench in a limited role at this stage of his career. Canaan has started at the point in both of their first two games and has averaged 32 minutes. He's recorded 1.6 3-pointers in only 20 minutes per game for his career, so it's not a surprise that he has five triples so far. If you need a sharpshooter, Canaan is available in 87 percent of leagues.