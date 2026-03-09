The fantasy playoffs are the pinnacle for anyone playing in head-to-head leagues. Those who have scraped their way through the regular season now have some tough decisions to make when it comes to deciding which players are going to carry you to the title. Week 21 has it all, with games played ranging from two to five. The 76ers will suit up five times, while the Pelicans have only two games. That leaves 15 teams with four opponents and 13 teams going three times.

Sitting players who only go one or two times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: PHI

Four Games: BKN, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, IND, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, NYK, SAC, TOR, UTA

Three Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, HOU, LAL, MIA, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR, SAS, WAS

Two Games: NOP

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 20th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Quentin Grimes, PHI

Opponents: @CLE, MEM, @DET, BKN, POR

Despite plenty of opportunities, Grimes has been somewhat underwhelming this season, averaging just 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 3-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game. However, fresh off a 26-point performance in a loss to the Hawks, Grimes could be required to do more of the heavy lifting after Tyrese Maxey was ruled out for at least two games with a finger injury. Joel Embiid is also sidelined with an oblique injury, meaning Grimes' offensive responsibilities are likely to increase. If we think back to the end of last season, Grimes played a major role for the 76ers and subsequently helped a lot of managers win their fantasy leagues. Perhaps lightning will strike twice here?

Consider starting: Ryan Rollins, MIL

Opponents: PHO, @MIA, @ATL, IND

Rollins was moved to the bench following the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, albeit for just one game. With Kevin Porter once again sidelined due to ongoing knee issues, Rollins was inserted back into the starting lineup, rewarding anyone who was able to show a little bit of patience. In three games since the shift, he has averaged 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, seven assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.7 3-pointers. While there has been no indication as to when Porter will return, Rollins should be able to maintain solid value, even if he is moved back to the bench at any point. With four games coming up, it makes sense to also move him into your starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Anthony Black, ORL

Opponents: CLE, WAS, @MIA

Not only is Black dealing with a back injury, but his recent production has left a lot to be desired. In four appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged just six points, 2.3 assists, and 1.8 steals, leaving him well outside the top 350 in standard leagues. The hope is that he can rediscover his form from earlier in the season, meaning he remains a soft hold, for now. However, factoring in the injury, his lack of production, and a 3-game week, dropping him to the bench might be the safest decision.

Forwards

Consider starting: Precious Achiuwa, SAC

Opponents: IND, CHA, @LAC, UTA

Although it doesn't necessarily make sense, apparently Achiuwa is a thing right now. Sacramento's lack of direction has allowed him to play a major role over the past month, putting up top 50 value during that time. With averages of 13.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.3 combined steals and blocks, Achiuwa has been able to help managers on both ends of the floor. He has now played at least 39 minutes in three straight games, and it appears as though he is simply going to be in a position to do as he pleases, at least for the foreseeable future. Believe it or not, you should feel comfortable elevating him into your starting lineup.

Consider sitting: Herb Jones, NOP

Opponents: TOR, @HOU

For the Pelicans, this week is a tough one when it comes to fantasy value. As the only team with two games, starting anyone on the roster is likely to be risky. For someone like Jones, who only offers upside in one category, starting him is basically impossible. An example of his limited fantasy appeal is the fact that, despite averaging 2.5 steals per game in four appearances over the past week, he has barely been a top 130 player during that time. Unless you are absolutely desperate for steals, he shouldn't be in any starting lineups this week.

Consider sitting: Tari Eason, HOU

Opponents: TOR, @DEN, NOP

After starting the season as one of the best 3-point shooters in the league, Eason has struggled on the offensive end over the past month. During that time, he has averaged just nine points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.2 3-pointers, shooting a woeful 35.9 percent from the field. He has scored single digits in six of his past eight games, providing fantasy managers with plenty of headaches. With only three games tabled for the next seven days, you could eliminate the worry by simply moving him to your bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Adem Bona, PHI

Opponents: @CLE, MEM, @DET, BKN, POR

Much like the situation with Grimes, Bona could be in for a good week, at least from a minutes perspective. There is a very real chance Embiid will miss all five games coming up, affording Bona the opportunity to play upwards of 25 minutes per game. Although his production hasn't been spectacular, he was also a viable asset down the stretch last season. If you need rebounds and blocks, Bona could be a sneaky starting play.

Consider sitting: Derik Queen, NOP

Opponents: TOR, @HOU

Even if New Orleans had three or four games this week, Queen would at least have to be in the discussion for a bench spot, given his recent production. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just nine points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 21.1 minutes per contest. Now with a healthy roster, it appears as though Queen's role is nothing more than a backup, having come off the bench in each of the past eight games. Despite its poor record, New Orleans is looking to build some momentum heading into next season, meaning Queen could be set for a limited role moving forward.