Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire picks: Best players to add from top-rated expert

Finding the perfect addition to your Fantasy basketball team via the waiver wire can be the difference between winning your league or going home with nothing.

Now, he's done an in-depth analysis of the best widely available free agents entering Week 21. One we'll give away: Mavericks forward Dwight Powell, who's available in over 60 percent of leagues.

"For some reason, the Mavericks decided to keep Powell as part of their second unit despite trading away DeAndre Jordan," Barner told SportsLine. "Powell still played well and provided value in that role. Now, he's pushed his way into the starting five and logged at least 32 minutes in three straight games. He took advantage of the added minutes by averaging 16.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and two steals. With four games on tap on Week 21, don't hesitate to grab Powell if you need help up front."

Another waiver wire target he's all over entering Week 21: Heat guard Dion Waiters, who he calls a viable target for those in need of offense since the Heat play four games this week.

"The trade deadline couldn't have been much better for Waiters," Barner added. "He was having a hard time finding the floor, then the Heat dealt away Johnson and Wayne Ellington. Not only is Waiters starting now, but he's averaged 31 minutes across his past nine games. The new role has breathed life back into his Fantasy value, leading him to average 13.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 3-pointers."

