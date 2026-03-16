Knowing, or in some cases guessing, who to start will be a key factor for many as we close in on the end of the season. For those still alive in their fantasy leagues, let's see if we can give you a leg up on your opponent this week. Week 22 sees two teams with five games, those being Phoenix and Washington. From there, it's an even split, with 14 teams playing three times and 14 teams playing four times.

Sitting players who only go one or two times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: PHO, WAS

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIN, NOP, ORL, POR, SAS

Three Games: CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DET, IND, MIA, MIL, NYK, OKC, PHI, SAC, TOR, UTA

Two Games: N/A

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 22nd week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Javon Small, MEM

Opponents: @CHI, DEN, BOS, @CHA

Although the rotation in Memphis has been tough to nail down, it does appear as though Small is relatively safe. He has played in 12 of the Grizzlies' 13 games over the past month, quietly putting up top 40 value in standard nine-category leagues. During that time, he has averaged 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 25.8 minutes per contest. While there is likely to be some fluctuation in his playing time, Small has been productive, even when limited. With four games coming up, managers should definitely consider him as a starting option this week.

Consider sitting: Andrew Nembhard, IND

Opponents: @NYK, POR, SAS

Nembhard sat out during Sunday's loss to the Bucks, a trend that certainly doesn't bode well for his long-term fantasy value. He has now missed five of the past 13 games, while his per-game production has been serviceable, at best. In nine appearances over the past month, Nembhard has been outside the top 170, averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 three-pointers. Taking everything into consideration, leaving him on your bench is probably the safest option.

Consider sitting: Max Christie, DAL

Opponents: @NOP, ATL, LAC

Despite being locked in as a starter, Christie's recent production has been reflective of a bench scoring option. In eight games over the past two weeks, he has averaged just 8.9 points and 2.0 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes per game, leaving him well outside the top 250 during that time. Unless you are desperate for threes, Christie is certainly someone to consider not only benching, but moving on from altogether.

Forwards

Consider starting: Bilal Coulibaly, WAS

Opponents: GSW, DET, DET, OKC, @NYK

Another player who appears to be relatively safe, despite the constant shuffling of the rotation, Coulibaly has now played and started in 15 straight games. After dealing with multiple injuries to begin the season, Washington may have just decided to roll him out there, no matter the situation, given the fact that he has missed time already. Coulibaly's offensive production is often an issue in terms of consistency. However, his recent output has been more than adequate, averaging 17.0 points in each of the past three games, adding 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals and blocks. Assuming you can deal with a possible hit to your field goal percentage, Coulibaly makes for a worthwhile starting candidate, particularly with five potential games.

Consider starting: Danny Wolf, BKN

Opponents: POR, OKC, NYK, @SAC

Wolf is yet to fully break out, but has been able to carve out a consistent 28-minute per-night role for himself. With others around him sporadically missing games, Wolf has found himself thrust into a larger role, having started in three of the past four games. During that time, he has averaged 12.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks. His upside remains somewhat limited, which does make him a risky play this week. However, with four games on the slate, he should be able to do enough to warrant a starting spot when all is said and done.

Consider sitting: Pascal Siakam, IND

Opponents: @NYK, POR, SAS

This one is a little more straightforward, even though Siakam's upside is so high. The simple fact is that he has now missed seven of the past 10 games with wrist and knee injuries. Although he has been tabled as doubtful heading into each of the past three games, it is unclear whether he will be returning to the court any time soon. Indiana also starts the week with a back-to-back, meaning that even if Siakam is cleared to return, the chances of him playing all three games next week are very low. To save yourself the associated frustrations, moving him to your bench seems wise.

Centers

Consider starting: Oso Ighodaro, PHO

Opponents: @BOS, @MIN, @SAS, MIL, TOR

This could be the toughest decision in terms of a player who should be started this week. On the surface, Ighodaro should be a no-brainer, with very little competition for minutes and five games in the next seven days. However, despite starting in six straight games, Ighodaro has struggled to produce. In that time, he has averaged just 7.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 combined steals and blocks. Those are not standard league numbers, that much is clear. However, the five-game week is very enticing, putting him in a situation where quantity may win out over quality. Considering this as his floor, there is certainly scope for him to increase his production, making him a risk worth taking.

Consider sitting: Jalen Smith, CHI

Opponents: MEM, TOR, CLE

Smith has played three games since returning from a calf injury, although he missed Chicago's most recent game against the Clippers, which was on the second night of a back-to-back. Although he appears to have forced his way back into the starting lineup, the fact is that the Bulls only play three games this week, two of which fall on consecutive nights. So, with potentially just two games in the next seven days, it makes sense to move Smith to your bench in lieu of someone who could play three or four times.