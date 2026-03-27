There are 18 teams that will play four games each next week. The Nuggets and Trail Blazers will be the laggards, playing just twice each. Taking advantage of favorable schedules could be key to winning your fantasy championship. With that in mind, here are some players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz (37% rostered)

Williams struggled during his rookie campaign, shooting 32.2% from the field. That left him to average only 4.6 points despite playing 21 minutes a game. He filled a limited role to begin this season, but the Jazz have played him more down the stretch as they continue to rule out key starters. Over their last 10 games, Williams has averaged 35 minutes.

Williams is shooting 48.3% from the field this season, which has helped propel him into fantasy relevancy with his new role. During that 10-game span, he averaged 17 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and one steal. The Jazz likely aren't bringing back any of their key rotation players, including Keyonte George (hamstring). With a clear path to around 30 minutes a game moving forward, Williams can provide value for his four-game week.

Duncan Robinson, Detroit Pistons (36% rostered)

The Pistons remain without Cade Cunningham (chest). They have a 4.5-game lead over the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with just nine games left to play. They need to continue to play their starters to secure that top spot, but they won't rush Cunningham back, especially given the nature of his injury. Ideally, the Pistons can at least have him back for the beginning of the playoffs.

Robinson is one of the players that the Pistons need more scoring from with Cunningham out. While he did not play Thursday against the Pelicans with a hip injury, it was the second game of a back-to-back set, so it might have just been a case of the Pistons giving him some rest. Over the previous four games, Robinson averaged 13.5 points and 3.8 3-pointers. He shot 44.1% from behind the arc during that span, elevating his season mark from deep to 40.3%. The Pistons will play four games next week, so at the very least, he's a viable waiver wire option for those who need 3-pointers.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Memphis Grizzlies (17% rostered)

The Grizzlies have very little size at the center position right now. It's basically down to Prosper, Taylor Hendricks, and Taj Gibson. Gibson wasn't even on the roster until the middle of March, and he hasn't logged more than 12 minutes in a game since joining the team. Meanwhile, Prosper has started each of the last 18 games, averaging 25 minutes.

With Prosper playing more, he averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.4 3-pointers over those 18 games. He has shown tremendous improvement from the field, shooting 52.4% after making only 40.2% of his field goal attempts last season. The Grizzlies likely won't be adding any centers for the last two weeks, so Prosper should play enough to provide value for his upcoming four-game week.

Ousmane Dieng, Milwaukee Bucks (12% rostered)

Injuries have derailed the Bucks' season. Giannis Antetokounmpo has appeared in only 36 games and is currently sidelined with a knee injury. Given that they won't even qualify for the Play-In Tournament, it's possible that Giannis won't play again this season. We could also start to see them play veterans like Myles Turner and Bobby Portis fewer minutes. Kevin Porter Jr. (knee) has missed the last four games, and given the status of the team, it's unlikely that he will be rushed back.

As losses have piled up for the Bucks, Dieng has played more. He has logged at least 27 minutes in four of their last five games. That helped him average 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, three assists, and 2.4 3-pointers over that stretch. He is shooting 39.7% from behind the arc for the season, so his new expanded role makes him fantasy relevant for those who need help in that department. The Bucks play four games next week, making Dieng an even more appealing option on the waiver wire.

Leonard Miller, Chicago Bulls (12% rostered)

The Bulls announced Thursday that Jalen Smith (calf) is out for the remainder of the season. He has battled a calf injury for weeks, and while he has tried to play through it, he aggravated it again Wednesday against the 76ers. Nick Richards also left that matchup with an elbow injury, but it's unclear if he will miss any additional time.

The Bulls continue to play their starters big minutes, but Miller has also worked his way into their rotation. Across their last eight games, he averaged 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.1 3-pointers. He shot 54.1% from the field and 83.3% from the free-throw line over 28 minutes a game. The Bulls play four times next week, so with Smith out, Miller is worth adding not only in deeper formats, but in 12-team leagues.