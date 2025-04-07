On paper, Week 24 delivers a ton of four-game slates, with 24 teams taking to the floor on four occasions. The remaining six teams will suit up three times over the next seven days. However, as we know, just because a player has four games coming up, it certainly doesn't mean they will feature in all four. Managers will want to focus on teams still battling for playoff seeding when deciding who to slot in their starting lineup. Sitting players who only go three times can be advantageous, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players during the home stretch.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DET, GSW, IND, LAC, LAL, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, PHO, SAC, SAS, WAS

Three Games: DAL, DEN, HOU, POR, TOR, UTA

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 24th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Bub Carrington, WAS

Opponents: @IND, PHI, @CHI, @MIA

Although Carrington's per-game production has been largely underwhelming this season, he has looked far more comfortable over the past two weeks. In eight games during that time, he has averaged 15 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists, and 2.8 3-pointers in 33.6 minutes per game. Production aside, he has also played in every game this season, a trend that seems likely to hold for the remainder of the campaign. Starting a player who not only has four games this week but is also likely to start in all four is a win in itself. His overall skill set is limited to points, 3s, and assists, although he does have the ability to accumulate rebounds in bunches.

Consider starting: Keon Ellis, SAC

Opponents: @DET, DEN, LAC, PHO

Ellis appears to have established himself as a starter in Sacramento after moving to the bench earlier in the season. He has now started in nine straight games, during which time he has amassed 20 steals. Although he is starting now, managers should be aware that his minutes can still fluctuate, usually as a result of his offensive shortcomings. He has played fewer than 24 minutes in two of the past three games, scoring two and three points, respectively. With that being said, the Kings need him on the floor should they have aspirations of featuring in the postseason. His fantasy value is largely reliant on steals, but he does have the ability to get hot from the perimeter, making him a definite starting candidate.

Consider sitting: Immanuel Quickley, TOR

Opponents: CHA, @DAL, @SAS

There is a clear pattern when it comes to the Raptors' rotations, with Quickley having missed basically every second game since early March. While his per-game numbers have been adequate, it's almost impossible to start someone who has no chance of playing every game. Not only is he missing games, but his playing time when available is typically under 30 minutes per game, also limiting his upside. All things considered, starting Quickley seems like a risky play given the potential number of four-game players this week.

Forwards

Consider starting: Drew Timme, BKN

Opponents: NOP, ATL, @MIN, NYK

Another team not afraid to change their rotation on a nightly basis, the Nets are by no means a sure thing when it comes to having a four-game week. However, Timme appears to have carved out a consistent spot for himself, having played at least 21 minutes in five straight games. In those five games, he is averaging 11.6 points and 5.4 rebounds, modest numbers in anyone's books. However, he is almost certainly going to play in all four games this week, and honestly, there is a chance his role increases even more before all is said and done. There is an element of risk given that he is largely unproven, but at this time of the year, that is not an unusual situation by any means.

Consider sitting: RJ Barrett, TOR

Opponents: CHA, @DAL, @SAS

Much like Quickley, Barrett is being cycled in and out of the rotation, having also played every second game only over the past two weeks. His playing time is also on the decline when available, while his efficiency has been a major issue. Over his past eight games, despite averages of 18.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, Barrett is ranked outside the top 380 in standard formats. This is almost entirely because he is shooting 43 percent from the floor and 51.2 percent from the line. Given that he is doing more harm than good when it comes to overall fantasy value, leaving him on the bench seems like the logical choice.

Consider sitting: Jeremy Sochan, SAS

Opponents: @LAC, @GSW, @PHO, TOR

Of all the names on this list, Sochan is arguably the easiest to make a case for when it comes to leaving him on the bench. He has now missed four straight games due to an ongoing back issue. Although the Spurs have four games tabled for Week 24, the chances of Sochan suiting up are slim at best. Even when he was available, his playing time was far from consistent. During the last four games in which he did play, he saw 18, 31, 23, and 15 minutes. The Spurs have zero incentive to get him back on the court, meaning he is an easy bench candidate this week.

Centers

Consider starting: Adem Bona, PHI

Opponents: @MIA, @WAS, ATL, CHI

Although foul trouble has somewhat limited Bona in recent times, he is still doing more than enough to convince managers he should be active in all formats. In seven games over the past two weeks, he has averaged 11.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.7 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game. Joel Embiid is done for the season, and at this point, Andre Drummond is basically a spent force. Bona has started in five straight games and has been a shining light for the 76ers, along with Quentin Grimes. Bona's defensive upside alone warrants a starting spot, and a 28-point explosion in a loss to the Bucks adds an intriguing element to his overall fantasy skill set. Make sure he isn't on your bench this week.

Consider sitting: Jakob Poeltl, TOR

Opponents: CHA, @DAL, @SAS

We end with another Raptors player who is seemingly getting paid to do half a job at this point. He has played every second game for the past month, meaning the most he will play this week is probably two games. It's not as clear-cut when it comes to Poeltl, given that his production when available has been exemplary. Over his past eight games, Poeltl has averaged 16.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.4 3-pointers. However, with so many centers suiting up on four occasions this week, Poeltl is definitely someone to consider benching.