We are now a month into the season, and honestly, it feels as though it has flown by. Fantasy managers continue to ride the roller coaster that is 'player injuries', with streaming seemingly part of everyday life. Week six delivers three teams with the dreaded two-game week, including Atlanta, Dallas and Washington. There are nine teams with four games, leaving the remaining 18 teams suiting up three times.

Sitting players who only go three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out whom to play, regardless of game count. Being aware of back-to-back sets is also a key factor, especially with so many teams now sitting players due to injury management.

Five Games: N/A

Four Games: BKN, LAC, MEM, MIL, MIN, PHI, PHO, POR, SAS

Three Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, CLE, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, IND, LAL, MIA, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, SAC, TOR, UTA

Two Games: ATL, DAL, WAS

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the sixth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Cam Spencer, MEM

Opponents: @CHA, LAC, @MIN, LAL

Despite the return of Ty Jerome, Spencer logged 31 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves, an encouraging sign for anyone who snapped him up following the injury to Jerome. Although it appears as though Javon Small will return next game, Cameron Boozer remains sidelined with an ankle injury, potentially providing Spencer with a few more minutes of playing time. While it could be argued that the Grizzlies looked better with Spencer at the helm, it is unlikely he will replace Jerome in the starting lineup. However, if he can flirt with 28 minutes per night, he is definitely on the radar as a possible starting candidate this week.

Consider sitting: De'Anthony Melton, GSW

Opponents: SAC, @POR, LAC

Melton, on the other hand, has done little with his opportunity. Despite an injury to Steph Curry, Melton has been largely a non-factor, at least on the offensive end. In seven appearances over the past two weeks, he has barely been a top 200 player, averaging 7.7 points, 3.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 23.0 minutes per game. While the peripheral numbers are sufficient to warrant a backend roster spot, shifting him to the bench with only three games this week feels very justifiable.

Consider sitting: Kingston Flemings, ATL

Opponents: @BOS, @NYK

Flemings returned from injury during Sunday's win over the Pistons, scoring 10 points in 27 minutes. An injury to CJ McCollum has raised the floor for Flemings, making him a viable 12-team asset, at least for the next month. In six appearances as a starter, Flemings has averaged 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 0.8 three-pointers in 23.7 minutes per game. His playing time should be closer to 30 minutes with McCollum on the sideline, meaning his numbers should also push up. However, with only two games in the next seven days, it's hard to see the volume being high enough to warrant a starting spot.

Forwards

Consider starting: Jonathan Kuminga, MIN

Opponents: BKN, @OKC, MEM, @SAC

After a fast start to the season, Kuminga has settled into a serviceable role. In five appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 three-pointers in 32.2 minutes per game, good enough for top 115 value in standard leagues. With that said, he has bumped his production up over the past two games, averaging 19.5 points, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers. With four games on the table this week, Kuminga is a great example of volume trumping quality. Simply put, he should be able to do enough in four games to at least break even.

Consider starting: Julian Champagnie, SAS

Opponents: @SAC, @POR, LAL, BOS

Champagnie recently moved into the starting lineup, with Devin Vassell sidelined due to injury. As we saw last season, Champagnie can be a strong source of points and threes, and should have plenty of opportunity to get to work on a nightly basis moving forward. In his past three games, Champagnie has averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 three-pointers, while also chipping in 4.3 rebounds. If your research tells you that points and threes are going to be essential to competing this week, starting Champagnie might be the right move.

Consider sitting: PJ Washington, DAL

Opponents: @DEN, @PHO

Washington has missed the past two games due to an illness, which makes him a bench candidate, even before diving into the numbers and examining the schedule. Although he did manage to score 21 points in his most recent appearance, Washington's season has been far from consistent. In 15 appearances, he has averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers, leaving him outside the top 110 in standard formats. Given the health issues and the two-game week, the sensible option might be to leave him on the bench.

Centers

Consider starting: Kel'el Ware, MIL

Opponents: @TOR, BKN, @DET, OKC

Ware remains one of, if not the most frustrating player in fantasy this season. Expectations coming into the season were largely positive, at least when compared to previous years. However, it appears as though head coach Taylor Jenkins is of a different opinion, at least when it comes to Ware's playing time. With that said, he has been a top-100 player in seven appearances over the past two weeks, averaging 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.9 three-pointers, and 2.3 combined steals and blocks. With four games coming up this week, starting Ware should at least be front-of-mind for managers, assuming you aren't afraid of taking a risk.

Consider sitting: Daniel Gafford, DAL

Opponents: @DEN, @PHO

Gafford has yet to miss a game this season, which is a feat in itself, given his well-documented injury history. While the games played have been a real positive, his production has been a different story, at least when analyzing the entire campaign. Through 17 appearances, he has averaged 8.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 22.1 minutes per game, leaving him outside the top 100. He remains a must-roster player, but with just two games in seven days, he likely won't do enough to warrant a starting spot.