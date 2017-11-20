Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Waiver Wire targets start with Mario Chalmers, Allen Crabbe after injuries

It's great when a Fantasy supernova is the result of a coach tinkering with his rotation. One of this week's top adds meets such a description, though on the scale of explosions, Denzel Valentine is much closer to bang-snaps than supernovae.

Unfortunately, injuries are usually the primary driver spurring the biggest changes in Fantasy value, and that's once again the case this week. Starting point guards in Memphis and Brooklyn are out for at least a couple of weeks, and potentially longer. Both teams are left adjusting without a centerpiece of their lineup, creating major waves in Fantasy.

As always, all players listed must be owned in less than two-thirds of leagues.

Adds for all leagues

Mario Chalmers, Grizzlies (21 percent owned)

As mentioned in the opening, a long-term injury to Mike Conley (Achilles) is the most important development impacting the waiver wire right now. Conley is out indefinitely, but the early indications are that this injury is more likely to be measured in weeks rather than months. For now, the Grizzlies are planning to reevaluate him in roughly two weeks.

Conley was averaging 31.1 minutes, 14.0 field goal attempts, and 6.4 3-point attempts per game. Of course, Chalmers is a far inferior player, but that is a ton of opportunity that just opened up. Chalmers has never been a big source of offense, but he's still likely to see an increase in shot attempts with Conley sidelined, especially shots attempts from beyond the arc. In the first two games without Conley, Chalmers averaged 29.5 minutes, 8.0 field goal attempts, and 4.0 3-point attempts, all of which are above his season averages. Chalmers is best as a source of assists, and he already has 14 assists combined over the first two games since he replaced Conley as a starter.

Allen Crabbe, Nets (50 percent owned)

Aside from the injury to Conley, the biggest storyline is D'Angelo Russell undergoing an arthroscopic knee procedure. Like Conley, Russell is also out indefinitely. He had surgery Friday -- a relatively minor one, as far as surgeries go -- but any surgery is significant and likely means weeks away from the court. Russell was averaging 27.8 minutes, 17.1 field goal attempts, and 5.0 3-point attempts.

Spencer Dinwiddie (76 percent owned) has stepped in as the starting point guard in Russell's absence, and his ownership has appropriately skyrocketed. He's picked up more than eight extra minutes per game, and his assists per game have nearly doubled. If he's still available, he should be added before Crabbe or Chalmers. But assuming Dinwiddie has already been scooped up, Crabbe is the secondary beneficiary worth adding. Crabbe's minutes have also increased, up 6.6 per game in the three contests without Russell. While Dinwiddie took over most of the extra passing work, Crabbe has taken over some of Russell's scoring responsibilities. Crabbe's 3-point attempts have jumped from 5.5 to 9.0 per game, and his field goal attempts are up from 8.8 to 14.3. Unsurprisingly, his scoring and 3-point production have both roughly doubled. Crabbe is seeing boosts in rebounds and assists, as well.

Another Net to consider is Caris LeVert (42 percent owned), but he's a tier below Dinwiddie and Crabbe.

Denzel Valentine, Bulls (41 percent owned)

Valentine began the season on a lot of owners' watch lists but quickly faded after averaging only 23.3 minutes and scant production over the season's first week. He's now logged at least 30 minutes six times in 11 games since then, including three of his last four. He's also started each of the last two games. Over his last four, Valentine is averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.8 3s per game. That's not Earth-shattering production by any means, but he's certainly worth adding in most leagues. Valentine is only in his second season, so there is the possibility of continued improvement. Finally, the Bulls are the only team to play on the two quietest days this week -- Tuesday and Sunday -- increasing Valentine's value in daily lineup leagues.

Other recommendations: JaMychal Green, Grizzlies (52 percent owned); John Henson, Bucks (60 percent owned); Wilson Chandler, Nuggets (62 percent owned); Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Hornets (48 percent owned)

Stash candidate

Nikola Mirotic, Bulls (40 percent owned)

Mirotic (face) has returned to practice following last month's fight with Bobby Portis. Mirotic is out at least through the weekend, but he might return as soon as early next week. Bulls' coach Fred Hoiberg has already declared that Mirotic will not replace Lauri Markkanen in the starting lineup. That caps Mirotic's upside, but the Bulls are very weak at small forward and center, so there is at least the possibility that Hoiberg may experiment with lineups that include both Markkanen and Mirotic. Bobby Portis' minutes have declined steadily over his last three games, and it looks likely he'll fall below Mirotic on the depth chart. Mirotic has been inconsistent from game-to-game over his career, but he's a very streaky 3-point shooter who can also contribute in points, rebounds, steals and blocks.

Greg Monroe, Suns (64 percent owned)

I want to explicitly touch on Monroe following his Suns debut, an impressive 20-point, 11-rebound double-double in 26 minutes. My opinion of him remains unchanged from last week. Monroe is a talented basketball player with top-60 potential if he gets steady minutes. But Phoenix is one of the worst situations for him from a basketball perspective. He is worth adding for a lot of teams, but only if those teams understand they are adding him for his long-term potential. Teams looking for short-term production are likely to be left disappointed.

Deep-league special

Patty Mills, Spurs (19 percent owned)

Mills has replaced Dejounte Murray as the Spurs' starting point guard, and he's putting up solid production. His 11.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 threes aren't that attractive for a standard league, especially since Mills has little chance to improve upon those numbers, but they are perfect for a deep-league team in need of point guard help.

Other recommendations: Joe Harris, Nets (3 percent owned); Kyle Anderson, Spurs (32 percent owned)

Short-term streamer

Evan Turner, Trail Blazers (52 percent owned)

The Trail Blazers have a great schedule this week. Two of their four games are against the Rockets and 76ers, teams that play at a top-five pace with below-average defensive ratings. Turner's numbers haven't been great for the last three games, but the standards are lowered when you're only looking for a streamer. Besides, in the three before that, he was averaging 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, so we know he is capable of decent contributions. Noah Vonleh (4 percent owned) also warrants mention here, but he's less talented and less trustworthy than Turner. Al-Farouq Aminu's ankle injury isn't new, but it did open up the rotation for the possibility of more minutes for both Turner and Vonleh.

One cautionary note: The Trail Blazers play their four games this week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday -- all days with at least 10 games. That means that the Blazers are good streamers for teams in weekly lineup locks only. Teams with daily lineups should target the Bulls, as they are only team to play both Tuesday and Sunday.