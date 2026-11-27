We have a bit of a tricky schedule next week because of the NBA Cup. Matchups have yet to be decided, so it's unclear exactly how many games teams will play and when they will play them. With that in mind, let's highlight five players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of CBS leagues.

Kelly Oubre Jr., Indiana Pacers (45% rostered)

Oubre didn't generate a ton of headlines playing for the 76ers the last three seasons, but he was a productive player. In each campaign, he averaged at least 14.1 points, five rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.2 3-pointers. His tenure with the Pacers started off quietly, but his role began to expand as injuries hit the team. He averages only 25 minutes per game this season, but has averaged 28 minutes while starting each of the last seven games.

Now a regular starter, Oubre put up 16.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.7 3-pointers during that seven-game span. He also shot 52.4% from the field. Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) could be out for a couple more weeks, so Oubre should continue to start until he returns. While not a flashy option, Oubre can still provide valuable fantasy contributions.

Charles Bassey, Golden State Warriors (27% rostered)

The Warriors are still searching for answers up front with Kristaps Porzingis (illness) possibly having played his last game for the franchise. Al Horford is 40 years old and looks his age. He is shooting only 33.3% from the field, which has led the Warriors to limit him to 17 minutes per game.

Bassey showed flashes of promise coming off the bench earlier in the season, which has since earned him a starting opportunity. He has been a member of the starting five in the last four games, which has led to an average of 24 minutes per night. During that span, he provided 12.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks a game, while shooting 67.7% from the field. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr can be frustrating with his lineup changes and frequent adjustments to his rotations, but for now, he seems content with Bassey as a starter. That makes him a viable option for fantasy managers who need a center.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls (26% rostered)

It has been an up-and-down season for Josh Giddey under new Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter. His playing time is down, from 32 minutes per game last season to 29 this year. Splitter has anchored him to the bench to close out some of their games, instead turning to Jones in crunch time. This isn't just a Giddey issue, either, considering that Matas Buzelis has also been benched late in some games.

Jones' overall minutes are down significantly compared to last season, but he has played a bit more lately, averaging 21 minutes over the last seven games. During that stretch, he put up 12.7 points, 6.3 assists and 1.1 steals. He also shot 50% from the field and 88.5% from the charity stripe. The Bulls play at the second-fastest pace in the league, which creates opportunities for Jones to be productive, even in a limited role. At a minimum, he is worth adding for those who need assists.

Isaiah Joe, Detroit Pistons (11% rostered)

The Pistons needed to add shooting heading into this season. They did just that with Joe, who often found himself in a numbers crunch during his time with the Thunder. More minutes were expected to come his way in Detroit, but he hurt his hip in the third game of the season. That resulted in him missing 10 straight games.

Joe's return from injury coincided with Duncan Robinson's (quadriceps) absence. After being limited in his first two games back, Joe played 26 and 30 minutes the last two games. He went 8-for-20 from behind the arc in those two games and is 12-for-31 from deep overall since coming back. Robinson is now considered day-to-day, so his return could be right around the corner. Still, even when he does come back, Joe can help fantasy managers with 3-pointers off the bench.

Isaiah Stewart, Memphis Grizzlies (9% rostered)

The Grizzlies have been a pleasant surprise this season and the performance of rookie Cameron Boozer has been a big reason why. However, they will play without him for at least the next four weeks because of his ankle injury. Kris Murray started and played exactly 32 minutes in both of the last two games without him, but didn't make much of an impact with a total of 17 points and seven rebounds. To complicate matters, Zach Edey suffered an ankle injury Wednesday against the Clippers and did not return. Injuries have been a problem for him, following a 2025-26 campaign in which he appeared in only 11 games.

With big men falling around him, Stewart could be poised for an expanded role. Over the last three games without Boozer, he averaged 10.3 points, three rebounds, 1.7 blocks and one 3-pointer. If Edey were to be ruled out for an extended period of time, Stewart would be a viable 12-team option. Even if Edey does return quickly, the absence of Boozer makes Stewart worth adding in deeper formats.