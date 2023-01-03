Monday was a wild night of NBA basketball. Donovan Mitchell notched a new career-high in points, and Klay Thompson continued his hot streak by putting together his best performance of the season in an overtime win. Need a refresher from the first slate in Week 12? We'll go over who's hot, a category booster, and a Tuesday DFS play here.

Who's hot

No Darius Garland, no problem. Mitchell was on fire against the Chicago Bulls on Monday and scored a career-high 71 points on just 34 shots. He made seven of his 15 attempts from deep, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out 11 assists in a narrow overtime victory. Mitchell had a string of cold games before this outburst but was clearly the night's top fantasy performer. He'll likely be putting up a lot of shots for the Cleveland Cavaliers if Garland continues to miss games in early January.

Klay Thompson GS • SG • #11 PPG 20.3 RPG 4 BPG .47 View Profile

Thompson's gotten his fair share of criticism this year and put together his best showing of the 2022-23 campaign against the Atlanta Hawks to kick off Week 12. He scored 54 points on 21-of-39 shooting and sank 10 triples along the way. The Golden State Warriors guard has averaged 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists over his previous four outings while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from deep. Stephen Curry's still working his way back and Thompon will have to do his best to helo keep the dubs afloat in the meantime.

LeBron James LAL • SF • #6 PPG 29 RPG 8.2 BPG .59 View Profile

James refuses to slow down in his 20th NBA season. Anthony Davis's latest injury has put the Los Angeles Lakers in a tough spot, but James has performed at a superstar level without his co-star. He rattled off a second consecutive game with more than 40 points on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets with 43 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. James has averaged 34.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per contest through the last nine games Davis has missed. He's shot 58.5 percent from the field during that span.

Category Booster: Three-pointers

Landry Shamet PHO • SG • #14 PPG 9.3 APG 2 SPG .62 3P/G 2.077 View Profile

Shamet is available in 33 percent of CBS leagues and was piping hot before missing three games with a hip injury. While he didn't look good in his first game back, it's clear that the Phoenix Suns will need his perimeter shooting while Devin Booker is on the mend. Shamet's averaging 13.3 points per game and making 3.5 three-pointers per game at a 40.4 percent clip without Booker. He'll be back as a significant contributor worth streaming for a few weeks soon enough.

DFS play

Sabonis has already played one game against the league's worst interior defense this season and nearly recorded a triple-double on a perfect shooting night. The Sacramento Kings center scored 28 points on 12-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds and eight assists. Kelly Olynyk struggled to deal with his physicality as a scorer and rebounder. Sabonis has tallied 13 double-doubles in a row while averaging 21.2 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists. I like his odds of getting any look he wants again.

