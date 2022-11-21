Five players scored at least 30 points in the eight-game slate that wrapped up Week 5 on Sunday, and Stephen Curry topped the fantasy basketball leaderboard for the second time in his last three games. Anthony Davis continued to dominate and helped his team build a winning streak, and Klay Thomson erupted for a season-high 41 points. The action will continue on Monday with Week 6's first slate. We'll go over some notable stat lines from the weekend before identifying a waiver wire target and a DFS play for Monday here.

Who's hot

Curry ended Week 5 with a season-high 15 assists in a double-double performance against the Houston Rockets. He scored 33 points on Sunday and sank at least five triples for a third consecutive game. The Golden State Warriors guard is hitting circus shots with efficiency and has finished as the NBA's top fantasy scorer twice in his last three outings. The Dubs' team success is below average, but fantasy managers can certainly count on Curry to get his numbers while they figure things out.

Anthony Davis LAL • C • #3 PPG 25.6 RPG 12 BPG 1.93 View Profile

Has Davis finally flipped the switch? The Los Angeles Lakers big man notched his third consecutive double-double to wrap up the weekend with 30 points and a season-high 18 rebounds in just 28 minutes. The Lakers have won three in a row without LeBron James and Davis's aggression on the offensive end is working wonders. He's thrived starting at center, but I can't help but wonder whether some adjustments are on the way now that Thomas Bryant is healthy. Nevertheless, fantasy managers should expect Davis to maintain his assertiveness for as long as James is out.

Cameron Payne PHO • PG • #15 PPG 14.1 APG 4.5 SPG 1 3P/G 2.143 View Profile

The Suns posted a respectable 2-2 record without Chris Paul (heel) last week, and Payne had a lot to do with that. The lefty point guard averaged 19.0 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game as a fill-in starter in Week 5. It appears like Paul could miss multiple games in Week 6, so Payne should remain a key part of Phoenix's guard rotation in the coming days. Fantasy managers should try to get at least one or two more quality starts out of him before Paul re-enters the fray.

Week 6 waiver wire target

James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are set to miss multiple weeks with foot injuries, and that means a couple of Philadelphia 76ers guards are in more major increases in minutes. Milton tallied 27 points and six rebounds in his first start of the season and will be needed to provide scoring with two of his team's top three scorers out of commission. He's rostered in less than 50 percent of CBS leagues, and that number is sure to rise significantly between Weeks 6 and 7. Milton's averaged 14.1 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.1 rebounds through 35 career starts with the 76ers.

Monday DFS sleeper

Mike Conley (leg) is out for the Utah Jazz's Monday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, so Collin Sexton or Beasley could move into the starting lineup alongside Jordan Clarkson. While Sexton might garner more attention between the two, Beasley's been the more productive guard as of late. Beasley's averaged 18.3 points and 4.0 rebounds on 27.9 minutes a night over his last eight games with Conley in the lineup. If Beasley doesn't start, he'll likely be the second unit's lead scoring option. He's very likely to eclipse 30 minutes against the Clippers.

