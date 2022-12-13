Luka Doncic finished atop Monday's fantasy basketball leaderboard after nearly notching a 38-point triple-double. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't far behind him with a 42-point outburst of his own, but other players have been picking up steam around the league as of late. We'll go over who fantasy managers should keep an eye on by identifying three players with hot hands, a waiver wire target and a Tuesday DFS play here.

Who's hot

Lillard might've been Monday's top performer if he played more than three quarters. The Portland Trail Blazers point guard put up 38 points in 29 minutes in his team's rout of the Minnesota Timberwolves. He made 11 of his 17 shots from long range in the matchup and has scored at least 36 points in three consecutive contests. It hasn't taken long for Lillard to get back to his old ways after missing a hefty chunk of games in the back half of November.

Gobert recorded his third double-double in four games on Monday and could've posted a spectacular stat line if his team wasn't getting blown out. The Timberwolves big man scored 16 points and snared 20 rebounds in 31 minutes. He's adjusted to life without Karl-Anthony Towns just fine and has averaged 19.5 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per game over his previous four outings. He could be put to the test on Friday against the undersized Oklahoma City Thunder. He logged just nine minutes against their small-ball frontcourt earlier this season.

Jackson is already an elite defensive force and has really gotten rolling since returning from injury in November. The Memphis Grizzlies forward scored 15 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight blocks against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He's notched at least four blocks in three straight games and is averaging 3.6 rejections per contest through 11 games. Jackson's already cracked the top 10 in total blocks, and his fantasy outlook will improve as he starts demanding a heavier workload.

Waiver wire target

Duren is rostered in 52 percent of CBS leagues and recently became the Detroit Pistons' starting center. His scoring leaves something to be desired early on, but he has grabbed at least 12 boards in each of his first two starts on just 25.6 minutes per contest. It's clear that the Pistons are destined to finish toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference at this point with Cade Cunningham out for the season, so Detroit will likely roll with the punches and let Duren learn as he goes for 2022-23.

Tuesday DFS play

Devin Booker has been ruled out once again, so Ayton will likely continue carrying the scoring load for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday against the Houston Rockets. The big man scored 28 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in his first game of 2022-23 without Booker his last time out against the New Orleans Pelicans' top-10 scoring defense. Houston, on the other hand, has a bottom-10 defense. Ayton boasts career averages of 18.5 points and 10.4 rebounds against the Rockets and tallied a pair of double-doubles in three meetings last season.

