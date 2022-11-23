Thanksgiving is Thursday and the NBA is serving up a nice, big slate ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. Twelve teams will play in the third main slate of Week 6 and tip off between 7 and 10 p.m. ET. There'll be quite a bit to look over in such a large slate, and we'll recap Tuesday's stars before keying in on one key value DFS play fantasy managers should keep an eye on here.

Who's hot

Davis cannot be stopped. He notched his fourth straight double-double with at least 30 points on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Lakers big man amassed 37 points, 21 rebounds, five steals, and five blocks. LeBron James plans on returning to the hardwood ahead of the weekend on Friday, so fantasy managers will find out how he'll affect Davis's productivity soon. Kevin Durant and Jayson Tatum are the only frontcourt players with more fantasy points than Davis this season.

Fox has helped power the Sacramento Kings to seven straight wins with his spectacular play. The speedy point guard scored 32 points with eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals on Tuesday. He's averaged 31.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.0 rebounds over his last three games and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Fox anchor's his team's well-balanced offense and appears poised to climb back into the top 10 among point guards after falling off in the 2021-22 season.

Is Simmons finally back? The Brooklyn Nets forward appeared to be a bust through the first few weeks of the 2022-23 season but he's settling in after dealing with some nagging injuries. Simmons has posted 16.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 7.7 assists over his last three games while shooting a ridiculous 80.8 percent from the field. His shot volume hasn't necessarily gone up, but he is impacting games more on both ends as his playing time increases. Fantast managers who held on to him despite his early struggles should feel great right about now.

Wednesday DFS play

The Philadelphia 76ers are still banged up with no Tyrese Maxey, James Harden, or Joel Embiid for Wednesday's matchup against the Charlotte Hornets, so there's value galore in the players who've been asked to step up. No one player can make up for Embiid's production, but Reed outperformed Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets by posting 19 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes off the bench. Harrell could be extra motivated against his last team, but his 16 minutes from Tuesday didn't inspire confidence for this mid-week matchup. Getting premium minutes from Paul for cheap against a team that's struggled with rim protection in recent years could be a home run play.

