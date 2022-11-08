There won't be any NBA games on Tuesday to follow up Monday's massive main slate, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty to think about. The league will resume play with a 13-game slate on Tuesday and players will be ready to get back on the court after a one-day layoff. Need a refresher on some major stat lines from Monday? We've got that alongside an ice cold player to avoid and a trade target worth gunning for in Week 4 here.

Who's hot

Dejounte Murray ATL • PG • 5 PPG 22.3 APG 8.4 SPG 2.6 3P/G 2.3 View Profile

Murray recorded his first triple-double of the year over the weekend and nearly notched a second in Monday's win over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Atlanta Hawks guard tallied 25 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals while Trae Young sat out with a leg injury. Murray's tallied more fantasy points than Ja Morant and Tyrese Haliburton despite sharing a backcourt with Young. He's attempting more shots per game (19.7) than he ever has and his defense and only OG Anunoby has more steals.

Stephen Curry GS • PG • 30 PPG 32.6 APG 6.9 SPG 1.1 3P/G 5.3 View Profile

Curry set a season-high with 39 points to wrap up Week 3 and kicked off Week 4 with 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists against the Sacramento Kings. He's knocked down at least four triples in four straight games and leads the NBA with 53 made three-pointers through 10 games. Curry's on track to average a career-high 32.6 points while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 43.1 percent from deep. Only Luka Doncic has tallied more fantasy points among point guards this season.

Julius Randle NY • PF • 30 PPG 20.1 RPG 8.9 BPG .3 View Profile

Randle ended Week 3 on a high not and remained hot early in Week 4 by racking up 31 points, eight rebounds, and three assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He sank eight threes against Minnesota and has averaged 30 points and 8.5 rebounds on 55.9 percent shooting over his previous two games. Randle's clearly benefitted from Mitchell Robinson missing time with a knee sprain.

Who's not

Bogdanovic kicked off the year like a player capable of averaging 20 points per game on 50/40/90 shooting splits, but he's fallen off in his last three contests. The Detroit Pistons forward has averaged 10.7 points and 2.3 rebounds on 31.3 percent shooting since last Wednesday. This small sample size isn't indicative of a major problem, but fantasy managers might want to monitor him as he attempts to break out of his shooting slump. He's been one of the NBA's more reliable shooters in recent years.

Who to buy

Buddy Hield IND • SG • 24 PPG 15.6 APG 2.8 SPG .9 3P/G 3.235 View Profile

Hield's been dangled as a potential Los Angeles Lakers trade target since the end of his days with the Sacramento Kings and has only gotten more impressive since moving to the Eastern Conference. The sharpshooter is getting all the looks he wants for the Indiana Pacers and only Stephen Curry has hit more shots than him (42) from beyond the arc this season. He's always available and has rattled home an impressive 42 percent of his long range shots while rebounding at an all-time high rate (5.7 boards per contest). He'll be a featured player whether he remains with Indiana for the year or gets moved to a contender.

