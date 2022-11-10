The NBA returned with a bang on Wednesday. Fourteen players scored at least 30 points in the 12-game main slate and Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jevon Carte was unexpectedly among them. We'll highlight three of the top performers here alongside one player who's not so hot and one option fantasy managers should look to move as soon as possible. Here's what you should have an eye on as we approach the back half of Week 4.

Who's hot

The Brooklyn Nets have gone 3-1 since suspending Kyrie Irving, and Durant put together his best performance of the season in a win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday. He notched his first triple-double of the year with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists while making 10 of his 19 field goal attempts. Durant's scoring average has dropped from 32.5 points to 27.5 points without Irving, but his rebounding and assist numbers are on the rise.

Devin Booker PHO • SG • #1 PPG 27.5 APG 5.5 SPG 1 3P/G 2.364 View Profile

Booker is off to a strong start in Week 4. The Phoenix Suns guard racked up a season-high 10 assists to go along with 32 points on Wednesday. He's notched30 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game over his last two contests. Paul missed Wednesday's game and is dealing with a heel injury, so Booker could benefit from increased usage in at least one more game this week.

I highlighted VanVleet as my favorite NBA DFS play for Wednesday on SportsLine, and he did not disappoint. He torched the Houston Rockets with 32 points, three rebounds, four assists, and four steals. VanVleet is now averaging 29.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds through three games without Pascal Siakam (groin). The Toronto Raptors point guard seems likely to put up big-time numbers until Siakam's return, which could come after Week 5.

Who's not

Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, and Zion Williamson are back in the fold for the Pelicans, and McCollum is struggling midway through Week 4. He's tallied just 8.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 4.5 rebounds his last two times out on 25 percent shooting. McCollum's one of the league's more talented offensive guards and has enough talent around him to get open looks while creating for others. I don't expect this uncharacteristically inefficient play to continue, but it's worth noting.

Who to sell

Ben Simmons BKN • PG • #10 PPG 5.6 APG 6.3 SPG 1.25 3P/G 0 View Profile

Simmons returned from a four-game layoff on Monday and averaged 4.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per contest in his first pair of 2022-23 appearances without Irving. While there's an opportunity for him to take on more on-ball responsibilities, he's still lacking the confidence and usage he once flashed as a Philadelphia 76er. He's scoring three times less than his career average and his potential as a playmaker is far from elite at this point. Fantasy managers should ship him off for some dependable role players who can make spot starts from time to time.

