This year's top five fantasy points leaders hit the hardwood during Wednesday's 10-game main slate, and Giannis Antetokounmpo put the league on notice with yet another superhuman performance for the league's last unbeaten team. The race for the top will be exciting this season, and two of the players most likely to finish as the NBA's best fantasy asset highlight Wednesday's trio of studs. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and identify a priority DFS play for Thursday's four-game slate here.

Who's hot

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • 34 PPG 36 RPG 13 BPG 2 View Profile

Antetokounmpo notched his third straight double-double on Wednesday with 43 points and 14 rebounds in the Milwaukee Bucks' win over the Brooklyn Nets. He's now scored more than 40 points in two straight games. He's shooting 67.7 percent from the field and 40 percent on limited volume from beyond the arc. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised by his production while Khris Middleton is sidelined. He's on pace to finish as this year's top fantasy performer.

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • 15 PPG 22.4 RPG 10.8 BPG .2 View Profile

Jokic is a nightly triple-double threat, despite the return of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. He fell one assist short of recording his third triple-double in five games against the Los Angeles Lakers his last time out. He notched 31 points and 13 rebounds on Wednesday. MPJ is already dealing with back pain and seems likely to miss his fair share of games with discomfort. Jokic is averaging a career-high 9.4 assists per game and should comfortably finish as the best fantasy center in the league by a significant margin.

Jalen Brunson NY • PG • 11 PPG 20 APG 8.5 SPG 1 3P/G 1.75 View Profile

Brunson set season highs across the board in his latest game as a New York Knick. He tallied 27 points, seven rebounds, and a career-high 13 assists against the Charlotte Hornets. His transition to a full-time starting role is going well, and his efficiency has been spectacular in a more prominent role. He's shooting 51.7 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from deep.

Who's not

Caris LeVert CLE • SG • 3 PPG 17 APG 4.3 SPG .88 3P/G 1.414 View Profile

LeVert wasn't expected to have a major role with the Cleveland Cavaliers following Donovan Mitchell's arrival, but an early Darius Garland eye injury has led to a heavier workload through the first four games of the season. While he's averaging a career-high 6.2 assists per game and shooting over 47 percent from deep, he's shooting under 30 percent from the field on more than 11 attempts per game. You shouldn't expect much from him once Garland gets back on the court, as he surely won't average 34.2 minutes per contest moving forward.

Collin Sexton UTA • SG • 2 PPG 10.6 APG 1.6 SPG .6 3P/G .6 View Profile

Sexton is the Utah Jazz's second-most expensive player for the 2022-23 season, but he's stuck in a backup role early in the campaign. The volume scorer totaled just four points in 10 minutes against the Houston Rockets' lackluster defense on Wednesday. Teams will certainly be interested in the likes of Jordan Clarkson down the line, but it appears like Sexton won't have much fantasy value moving forward until someone swoops in to acquire the players ahead of him on the depth chart in a trade.

Thursday DFS Target

Ivica Zubac LAC • C • 40 PPG 9 RPG 11.8 BPG 3.25 View Profile

The Oklahoma City Thunder are incredibly weak on the interior and have given up a double-double to every starting center they've faced this year. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl isn't getting the job done at 6'8" when matched up against seven-footers on a nightly basis. Zubac tallied 10 points, 14 rebounds, and seven rejections the last time he faced OKC. He might not match his block production in round two, but fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to start him in a small slate against a team that's allowed opposing starting centers to average 16.8 points and 15.3 rebounds per contest. The Clippers lack a legitimate backup, so Zubac could easily long close to 35 minutes again in this matchup.

