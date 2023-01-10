We didn't see any world-breaking performances in the Monday slate that kicked off Week 13, but several of the players who are on a roll carried over their momentum from the weekend. One pair of New York Knicks have been especially impressive as of late, and a key injury seems likely to make one star guard a hot commodity. Well go over who's not, who should be targeting in trades, and a Tuesday DFS target here.

Who's hot

Brunson didn't waste any time getting back to his old self after missing three games with a hip injury in late December. The Knicks point guard scored a career-high 44 points against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday and also tallied seven rebounds with four assists. Brunson's averaged 33.0 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.8 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting since returning to the hardwood.

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • #15 PPG 25 RPG 10.8 BPG .59 View Profile

Jokic has already recorded three trouble-doubles in five games this month. While he only scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers to kick off Week 13, he amassed a season-high 16 assists. The Denver Nuggets star is averaging a triple-double this month while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. His elite play is keeping the Nuggets atop the Western Conference.

RJ Barrett has now missed six straight games and Randle has feasted in the meantime. The Knicks forward has posted 31.0 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per contest over his previous six outings. While he hasn't been extremely efficient from the field at 40.8 percent but has made 23 three-pointers during that span. Randle's comfortably a top-five fantasy power forward so far this season and it's hard to see anything moving him out of that range without an injury.

Who's buy

Kyrie Irving BKN • PG • #11 PPG 26 APG 4.7 SPG .77 3P/G 3.133 View Profile

The time to go after Kyrie Irving is now. While most managers won't be willing to give up a premier point guard following an injury to Kevin Durant, he's worth pursuing. The often injury-prone Irving is having a healthy year and sits among the top 12 fantasy point guards so far despite playing alongside a top-five overall player in Durant. Irving's played in 59 games as a Brooklyn Net without Durant. His averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.0 rebounds in those contests are top-tier. I expect Irving to provide top-five point guard production while Durant recovers from his MCL injury.

DFS play

We're due for one of the Miami Heat's signature shorthanded games. Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and Bam Adebayo, and Kyle Lowry have been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. While Heat role players will get a big boost, it'll essentially be the Butler show. He should act as Miami's top scorer, rebounder and playmaker. Butler's numbers have been solid without Lowry this season. He's averaged 24.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists through four contests without the point guard this season.

