Week 14 is approaching its midway point and one of the usual suspects led the main slate in fantasy production. Nikola Jokic put together yet another masterful performance, but James Harden had arguably his worst showing of the season after notching at least 24 points and 11 assists in three straight games. Need to get caught up ahead of Wednesday's slate? We'll go over who's hot, who to buy, and a DFS target here.

Who's hot

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • #15 PPG 25 RPG 11 BPG .6 View Profile

Jokic has already recorded five triple-doubles this month. The big man posted 36 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday. Taking last Friday off appears to have done the Denver Nuggets star some good, as he's averaged 26.5 points, 12.0 assists, and 11 rebounds on 84 percent shooting in his previous two contests. His reigning MVP is well on his way to a three-peat.

VanVleet erupted for 33 points against the New York Knicks earlier this week and followed that up with an even more impressive performance on Tuesday. The Toronto Raptors point guard tallied 39 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists against the Milwaukee Bucks. Whether he's completely broken out of his shooting slump remains to be seen, but he's made at least five triples in each of his last two outings.

The Trail Blazers' lead guard is on a hot streak and scored 44 points on 20 shots against the Nuggets. Lillard also made six of his 12 three-point attempts and dished out eight assists. He's averaged 39.0 points on 54.1 percent shooting over his last six games. Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant have been fairly average during Lillard's hot back half of January.

Who to buy

Most people felt like Andrew Nembhard would be the primary beneficiary of the two injuries that will sideline Tyrese Haliburton for at least two weeks, but McConnell's been the more impressive guard between the two. The defensive-minded playmaker has showcased some unexpected scoring chops since the Indiana Pacer's starter point guard got hurt. He's averaged 18.3 points, 9.0 assists, and 6.7 rebounds on 63.9 percent shooting over his last three games.

DFS play

Groin injuries are tricky and Rudy Gobert has already been ruled out of the Minnesota Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup against the Nuggets. Fantasy managers shouldn't be fooled by the modest stat line Reid posted after Gobert was forced from a game against the Utah Jazz with a groin injury earlier this week, as he's thrived as a starter. He's averaged 20.3 points and 8.0 rebounds across three starts this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.