There weren't any otherworldly stat lines in Monday's main slate, but Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo led the fantasy leaderboard with 37 points, seven rebounds, and six assists on the night. Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and a few other studs also had strong showings but others were just as impressive after finishing Week 5 strong. We'll go over three players trending in the right direction, a player to trade, and a Tuesday DFS target here.

Who's hot

Quite a few people thought the New York Knicks overpaid for Brunson over the offseason, but the point guard has only exceeded expectations in his first run as a day-one starter. He scored a season-high 34 points to go along with nine assists to help his team top the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He tallied at least 25 points in three of his last five games and leads the Knicks in total points and assists. New York finally has the reliable floor general it's been looking for and fantasy managers can depend on him a week to week basis for solid production.

Brandon Ingram NO • SF • #14 PPG 22.1 APG 4.4 SPG 1 3P/G 2.077 View Profile

Ingram's scoring is down this year after missing an early part of the season with a concussion but notched a season-high 34 points against the depleted Golden State Warriors to kick off Week 6. He made 12 of his 19 field goals attempts and matched a season-high in steals (3). He'll definitely have ceiling games from time to time, but playing alongside Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum will limit him if both are healthy.

The Utah Jazz still hold the top spot in the Western Conference and Markkanen leads the team in total points, rebounds, and minutes. The oversized wing has scored at least 23 points in three straight games and notched a double-double in three of his last five outings. Fantasy managers have probably felt this way for a while, but they can rest easy knowing that his early success is far from a fluke. He's well on his way to a top-five finish among forwards for the season.

Week who to trade

Collins kicked off the year on a high note but is already on the trade block early in 2022-23. The Atlanta Hawks power forward is averaging just 7.3 points and 7.3 rebounds this month despite logging over 34 minutes per contest. Collins is attempting less than 10 shots per game for the first time since his rookie season. Some fantasy managers could be optimistic about a new destination bringing his fantasy value back to life, but people who have him on their current rosters should aim to get a piece that can help them now in case nobody is willing to pay his hefty price tag.

Tuesday DFS play

Cameron Payne PHO • PG • #15 PPG 14.1 APG 4.5 SPG 1 3P/G 2.143 View Profile

Chris Paul is still out of commission, and that means Payne will get to face off against one of the worst defensive backcourts in the NBA. He's averaging 20.2 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game as a starter this year. He also posted 13 points, four rebounds, and nine assists in his lone career start against Patrick Beverley. The Los Angeles Lakers are still figuring things out with Dennis Schroder back in the mix, so I expect Payne to continue returning a ton of value regardless of the Fantasy format.

