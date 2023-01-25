LeBron James is still dominating main slates at 38 years old. The Los Angeles Lakers star paced all players in real and Fantasy points on Tuesday in a battle between local teams. Help is on the way in the form of Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis, but the Lakers remain a struggling team in the Western Conference. More moves could be on the way for the ambitious squad, and we'll keep you up to date with who's hot, who to sell, and a Wednesday DFS play in the meantime.

Who's hot

James tallied at least 32 points, eight rebounds, and four assists for the fifth time in six games in a loss to the Clippers on Tuesday. He racked up 46 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the contest. The Los Angeles Lakers star has averaged 34.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game without Davis this season. His co-star is set to return on Wednesday, though. We'll see how his production changes with another player of his caliber back on the court.

Randle's lengthy streak of double-doubles came to a close last week, but he's still going strong. The New York Knicks forward scored 31 points, snared 13 rebounds, and dished four rebounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. He's notched nine double-doubles over his previous 10 games while averaging 26.2 points and 4.7 assists. RJ Barrett's return hasn't hurt his dynamic bounce-back season.

The Boston Celtics were severely undermanned against the Miami Heat on Tuesday with no Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, or Al Horford. Tatum racked up 31 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists in a narrow loss. He's met or exceeded his scoring average in four of his last five outings while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

Who to sell

Brooks is on the downstroke after averaging a career-high 18.4 points last season. He's fallen short of his 2022-23 scoring average in six consecutive games while shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and an abysmal 22.7 percent from beyond the arc. He's sure to spike with a major injury to a wing like Desmond Bane, but just hasn't offered much on a nightly basis for the Grizzlies when healthy. He's rostered in 81 percent of CBS leagues and I wouldn't be surprised if his rostership dropped in the coming weeks.

DFS play

Tillman kicked off 2022-23 with a slow start despite Jaren Jackson's injury, but has been a valuable part of the rotation when Steven Adams can't play. The Memphis Grizzlies have started him for Adams twice this month and he's averaged 9.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists on 31.2 minutes a night. Getting that kind of price for a player who's close to the minimum is always a steal. Fantasy managers should load up on him ahead of Wednesday's matchup against the Golden State Warriors, as their center rotation is questionable.

