Week 16 got off to a wild start. Luka Doncic scored 24 first-quarter points against the Detroit Pistons after returning from injury and Dejounte Murray dropped 40 without his backcourt partner Trae Young in the final game on Monday night. Both guards finished toward as top three Fantasy players, but we'll highlight the consistency of a few others. Here's who's hot, who you should look to trade for, and a Tuesday DFS target.

Who's hot

The Golden State Warriors' star is on a roll and was a triple-double threat against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday. He amassed 38 points, with eight rebounds, and 12 assists in a win. Curry's scored at least 34 points in three straight games while converting 58.3 percent of his field goals and 53.3 percent of his 3-pointers. The two-time MVP appears to be clear of the shoulder injury that kept him off the court in the back end of 2022.

Joel Embiid PHI • C • #21 PPG 33.6 RPG 10 BPG 1.68 View Profile

Embiid was questionable for Monday after his sixth game of the season with more than 40 points over the weekend, but was able to suit up and record a third consecutive double-double. While the Philadelphia 76ers unexpectedly lost, Embiid posted 30 points with 11 rebounds and five assists. He also chipped in defensively with two blocks and two steals apiece. The league's leader in points per game might not be an All-Star starter this season, but he hasn't slowed down when it comes to filling it up.

Last week's Western Conference player of the week is still flying high. Lillard racked up 42 points against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. He's now gone over 40 points in five of his previous 10 games while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from deep. The Portland Trail Blazers star has gone into overdrive in an attempt to keep his team afloat ahead of the All-Star break.

Who to trade for

Achiuwa was identified as a priority DFS target on Monday and did not disappoint, tallying 11 points and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes. He's recorded a double-double in all four of his starts this season and I'm starting to believe in his long-term value. While OG Anunoby is out nursing a wrist injury, rumors suggest that he might've played his last game with Toronto and hopes to be traded ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. It makes a lot of sense for an on-the-bubble play-in team like Toronto to get something good for the sought after 3-and-D wing. That roster change could help Achiuwa's stock skyrocket.

DFS play

Giannis Antetokounmpo MIL • PF • #34 PPG 31.7 RPG 12 BPG .85 View Profile

I usually don't go with options this obvious when it comes to DFS suggestions, but people should keep it simple in Tuesday's five-game main slate. Antetokounmpo has averaged 41.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game over the last three games Bobby Portis has missed and is about to face one of the worst interior defenses in basketball. Giannis isn't a center, but Charlotte Hornets have been feasted upon by opposing big men all year. Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 26 points and a double-double in eight of his previous 10 meetings with Charlotte.

