Tuesday's most anticipated matchup was undoubtedly Boston Celtics-Philadelphia 76ers game. Saying Joel Embiid put on a show in the Eastern Conference rivalry would be an understatement. The superstar center amassed 52 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a narrow win. He finished atop the fantasy leaderboard by a significant margin. He's not the only standout from the loaded 13-game slate, though. We'll go over who's hot and who's not before identifying a strong cash DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

Antetokounmpo didn't tally the most fantasy points last night, but he is on more of a roll than other stars who lit it up on Tuesday. The Milwaukee Bucks big man recorded his sixth triple-double of the season with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. He averaged 31.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in three games last week and is on track to finish the regular season on a high note.

Mitchell wasn't messing around in late March, and he's still not in early April. The Cleveland Cavaliers guard has now scored at least 40 points in four straight contests. He racked up 43 points with five rebounds and four assists against the Orlando Magic on 65.2 percent shooting. The Cavs have secured home-court for the first-round of the playoffs, so maybe they'll let off the gas a little ahead of the postseason. Mitchell's logged at least 40 minutes in his previous four outings.

Davis ended his streak of games with at least 38 points at three, but was still dominant against the Utah Jazz in his first game of the week. The Los Angeles Lakers center scored 21 points and grabbed 14 boards. He also dished out six assists to go along with a pair of steals and blocks. Davis has been the driving force behind the Lakers' late-season push. He's averaging 30.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists pet game in April so far.

Who's not

Brandon Ingram has thrived down the home stretch, but McCollum has struggled to find consistency. The New Orleans Pelicans guard hasn't been able to recreate the electric play that stood out following his move from the Portland Trail Blazers. He's averaging 15.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 37.8 percent shooting this month. He's fallen short of his season scoring average in four of his previous five outings and has posted one multi-rebounds game since March 25.

Tuesday cash DFS play

De'Andre Hunter (knee) has been ruled out for a fourth consecutive game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks' Wednesday matchup against the Washington Wizards. The former Detroit Pistons wing has averaged 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game over his previous three outings. Trae Young (illness) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (injury management) are also on the injury report. There's no reason Bey can't keep up his current run if either of the aforementioned players join Hunter in street clothes.

