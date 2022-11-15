I locked in on the Toronto Raptors as a key source of NBA DFS value on Monday, and Malachi Flynn lived up to expectations by matching his season-high of 12 points while setting new season highs in assists (3) and rebounds (4) in 15 minutes off the bench. However, one of his teammates ended up being an even better value playing and finishing among the studs in the seven-game main slate. We didn't get any superhuman stat lines, but there are a few performances worth noting ahead of Tuesday's five-game slate.

We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a category booster worth rostering here.

Who's hot

SGA wrapped up the weekend with 37 points and matched that total on Monday with 37 points, four rebounds, and eight assists against the Celtics. Only three players have totaled more Fantasy points than the Oklahoma City Thunder star ahead of Tuesday's main slate. He's cracked the top five in scoring and steals through 13 games and could very well finish second only to Luka Doncic among guards in this year's season-long Fantasy rankings.

Banton tallied a career-high 14 points in 13 minutes on Saturday and shattered that personal record in his first Week 5 showing. The Toronto Raptors guard notched his first career start with Fred VanVleet (illness) out and scored 27 points to go along with four rebounds, four assists, three steals, and two blocks in 25 minutes. He made nine of his 16 shot attempts and will surely be on the DFS radar if Toronto's usual starting backcourt misses more time.

Adebayo has raised his scoring total in three consecutive contests and began Week 5 with a season-high 30 points in a double-double performance against the Phoenix Suns. The Miami Heat center converted nine of his 18 shots and snared 10 boards in the home victory. Adebayo will have to keep doing the heavy lifting because of Miami's lack of frontcourt depth and is turning things around on offense after getting off to a slow start in 2022-23.

Who's not

Last season's Rookie of the Year had a great chance to shine on Monday with three of his team's four starters out of commission, but he scored just eight points in a second straight contest. He's shot just 33.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from deep since the start of Week 4. Nick Nurse always gives his core players a ton of minutes, so Barnes will get plenty of time to get back into a grove.

Category Booster: 3-pointers

Malik Beasley UTA • SG • #5 PPG 12.2 APG 1.2 SPG 1 3P/G 2.8 View Profile

Beasley's role with the Utah Jazz is increasing, and his long-range shooting has benefitted from his uptick in playing time. He's logged 29 minutes off the bench in three straight contests and knocked down at least four 3-pointers in his last four games. Beasley's converting 42 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc and Will Hardy seems to have figured out a way to maximize Beasley's potential despite facing competition from Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton. He's only rostered in 49 percent of CBS leagues and no player inside the top 10 for most three-pointers made this season is more readily available.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.