We're already nearing the halfway mark of Week 5 and Tuesday's main slate was something special. The Sacramento Kings put up an impressive 153 points in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets, and a couple of the league's biggest stars but up big-time numbers. There were also quite a few surprises in the five-game slate.

We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and DFS play for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

Luka Doncic's dominance against the Los Angeles Clippers continued on Tuesday. The Dallas Mavericks star boasts career averages of 31.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 7.9 assists against them. He notched a 35-point double-double with 11 rebounds and five assists to kick off Week 5 in a game where his team only scored 103 points. His journey to finish atop this year's fantasy leaderboard is still going extremely well.

Terence Davis SAC • SF • #3 PPG 8.4 RPG 3 BPG .25 View Profile

Davis wasn't particularly hot before Tuesday, but his ridiculous performance in the Sacramento Kings' blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets is worth noting. The reserve guard rattled home 31 points in 26 minutes to go along with nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals. He made 12 of his 16 field goal attempts and seven of his 10 shots from beyond the arc. More playing time could be in his future, as he started for Keegan Murray (back) in the second half on Tuesday.

Grant was the Portland Trail Blazers' best player in their latest win against the San Antonio Spurs. He scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the contest. Grant has now scored at least 23 points in four straight outings. He's been able to thrive on offense even when Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons are available.

Who's not

Ivica Zubac LAC • C • #40 PPG 10 RPG 10.6 BPG 2.13 View Profile

The Los Angeles Clippers opened up Week 5 with a back-to-back, and Zubac struggled to impact both games on offense. He's averaged 6.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists over his last two games while only attempting seven shots. Zubac is still averaging a double-double on the year, but rumors of his team's interest in Myles Turner have begun to surface. I wouldn't make too much of his recent cold streak, though.

Wednesday DFS Play

The biggest fantasy basketball news of the week is that Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols. The two-time MVP's backup has been extra cheap all year and could be in for a start against the New York Knicks on Wednesday. Jordan averaged 4.9 points and 6.6 rebounds through 20 starts last season, and Denver will need him to combat the Knicks' seven-footers around the rim. There's not much risk associated with playing such a cheap player in a starting role, so I suggest just playing the chalk here if the Nuggets opt not to play small ball.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.