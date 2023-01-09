Week 12 of the 2022-23 season ended in an exciting way over the weekend. James Harden led all players in fantasy points after posting his 71st career triple-double, and Damian Lillard wasn't far behind him. Several other players have been building up momentum ahead of Week 13, though. We'll go over who's hot, who's not and a Monday DFS target here.

Who's hot

Desmond Bane MEM • SG • #22 PPG 21.7 APG 4 SPG .74 3P/G 3.053 View Profile

Bane is back in business. The Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard struggled at first after returning from a toe injury but has thrived in his last two outings. Bane followed up his first career double-double by tallying 24 points, six rebounds, and nine assists against the Utah Jazz on Monday. He's shot 47.1 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from deep in January.

The Oklahoma City Thunder's star player is still holding up. SGA scored at least 30 points in three straight games and amassed 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists in 33 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Few guards have been able to match Gilgeous-Alexander from an efficiency standpoint, as he's shooting 52.7 percent from the field while attempting 19.7 shots per game this month.

Luka Doncic sat out on Sunday, and Christian Wood took over as Dallas's headliner. The Mavericks big tallied 27 points and 16 rebounds against the Thunder and has now scored more than 20 points in six of his previous seven games. He's enjoying life as a full-time starter and is now averaging 20.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per contest with the first unit. It'll be hard for Jason Kidd to keep him on the bench, given his recent level of production.

Who's not

Lowry's numbers have dropped across the board in 2022-23. The Miami Heat point guard's scoring average is the lowest its been since 2012, while his assist average is the lowest its been since 2009. Tyler Herro's move into the starting lineup has clearly affected Lowry, who's posted just 7.8 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds on 32.4 percent shooting in four January appearances. His good health has kept him among the top 25 fantasy point guards so far this season, though.

DFS play

Domantas Sabonis is the Sacramento King who's priced like an elite stud because of his incredible run of 16 consecutive double-doubles, but his co-star might give you more bang for your buck on Monday. Fox is averaging 28.8 points, 6.5 assists, and 3.5 rebounds through four games this month. He also torched the Orlando Magic's Jalen Suggs-led backcourt with 37 points, five rebounds, and three assists earlier this season. Fox is piping hot and has already scored more than 30 points twice this month.

