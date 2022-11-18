Thursday's slate of games was a small one, as only six teams played. Each matchup started between 10-10:30 p.m. ET. Friday's action will be the complete opposite though, with 11 NBA games on tap that will tip off between 7-10:30 p.m. ET. There'll be a lot of hoops to keep track of ahead of the weekend, so here's what you missed on Thursday alongside a DFS tip for Friday.

Who's hot

The Brooklyn Nets rebounded from their beatdown at the hands of the Sacramento Kings by edging out the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Durant was the main catalyst, pouring in 35 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists. He's now averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game without Kyrie Irving this season. The point guard is on track to return to action on Sunday, though.

Lillard recorded a third consecutive double-double against the Nets on Thursday with 25 points, three rebounds and 11 assists. Dame has notched at least 11 assists in three straight contests and Anfernee Simons tallied at least 23 points in each of those outings. The Blazers have proven that they're capable of sharing the sugar so that their starting backcourt and Jerami Grant can be productive on a nightly basis.

Fox wasn't spectacular in his team's big win over the Brooklyn Nets but has anchored the Kings during their recent winning streak. He's averaged 22.2 points, 9.0 assists, and 4.0 rebounds on 57 percent shooting over his past five outings. Sacramento has averaged 130.4 points per game during that span, making its players very desirable for stacking in DFS. It'll be interesting to see how much longer the Kings can stay hot, and their Sunday matchup against the Detroit Pistons bodes well for their production in the back end of Week 5.

Who's not

Jones is back in the starting lineup for the San Antonio Spurs after missing a game with an illness earlier this week, but he hasn't been as productive as usual despite being his team's only real point guard. He averaged 8.5 points and 7.0 assists in his first two games back and could still be working back toward 100 percent. He might need the weekend to get back in the swing of things and has matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers on Saturday and Sunday to round out Week 5.

Friday Fantasy DFS sleeper

Maledon has averaged 9.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per contest over his last three games in 22 minutes a night. He posted those numbers despite LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier being available. However, Ball has aggravated his ankle injury and will sit alongside Dennis Smith Jr. for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James Bouknight appears to be out of the rotation and has logged just 10 minutes over his last two games, so Maledon is more likely to get his first start of the season. The Frenchman averaged 16.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game in seven starts with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.