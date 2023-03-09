Wednesday's main slate was highlighted by elite scoring performances from Kristaps Porzingis and Devin Booker. Both players filled it up with ridiculous efficiency in route to monster stat lines, and they combined for 87 points on the night. There's plenty more in store ahead of Thursday's six-game selection. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and give out a strong DFS play to consider here.

Who's hot

Porzingis was putting together a nice run while Monte Morris missed time with a back injury and kept up his hot streak following the point guard's Wednesday return. The Washington Wizards big man scored a season-high 43 points with five rebounds and five assists against the Atlanta Hawks. He's averaged 26.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 3.6 assists over his previous five games while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and nearly 49 percent from deep.

Kevin Durant unexpectedly hurt his ankle in pre-game warmups on Wednesday, so Booker continued to carry a large scoring load for the Phoenix Suns against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He racked up 44 points on an insane 73.6 percent shooting. Booker sank six of his 10 three-point attempts in the contest. The Suns star is now averaging 38.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game since Durant joined his team.

Zach LaVine CHI • SG • #8 PPG 24.7 APG 4 SPG .95 3P/G 2.79 View Profile

LaVine is looking strong in March and hasn't fallen short of 27 points this month. The Chicago Bulls guard tallied 29 points with five rebounds and four assists against the Nuggets. He's averaged 34.6 points while shooting better than 55 percent from the field and long range over his last four games. He'll likely need to keep that up if the Bulls hope to squeak into the play-in tournament.

Who's not

Westbrook kicked off his campaign with the Los Angeles Clippers putting up solid numbers but has struggled lately. The point guard posted just seven points and seven assists in 23 minutes against the Toronto Raptors. He's now fallen short of 10 points in three of his last four games. He also grabbed less than five rebounds in three of those contests. Ty Lue is still tinkering with his rotation and it appears like Westbrook's involvement isn't trending up.

DFS play

Kevin Porter Jr. is out again after playing in four straight games, so fantasy managers should be ready to see the Green show against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday. He's averaged 28.0 points over his last two games while attempting 40 shots and converting them at a 50 percent clip alongside his backcourt partner. There should be plenty of offense in a game featuring two of the league's bottom-five scoring defenses.

