NBA stars dominated Tuesday's five-game slate. The final game of the night between the Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics was especially productive, as LeBron James fell an assist and a rebound away from a 33-point triple-double while Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis combined for 81 points. We'll go over three of the league's hottest players, one who's not, and DFS target for Wednesday here.

Who's hot

James Harden PHI • PG • #1 PPG 22 APG 10.3 SPG 1.26 3P/G 2.277 View Profile

Harden looked like a strong candidate to lead the league in assists before suffering a foot injury earlier this season and is already back in elite playmaking form. He scored 21 points and totaled 15 dimes on Tuesday for his third consecutive double-double. The Philadelphia 76ers guard has tallied 22.7 points and 14.3 assists over his previous three outings. Fantasy managers should expect consistency from him moving forward while Tyrese Maxey recovers from his own foot injury.

Davis has recorded a double-double while scoring at least 31 points in three straight contests. The Los Angeles Lakers center scored 37 points and 12 rebounds against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday and has shot better than 61 percent from the field over his previous three outings. He leads all centers in Fantasy points so far this season and could finish on the top if his healthy streak continues.

Bobby Portis MIL • PF • #9 PPG 14 RPG 10.3 BPG .33 View Profile

Portis has been punishing the benches of opposing teams all year. The Milwaukee Bucks forward is on track to average a double-double for the first time in his career despite backing up Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. He torched the Golden State Warriors with 25 points and 11 boards on Tuesday and should always receive strong DFS consideration when facing teams that lack frontcourt depth. His three-point shooting is way down, but Portis could put together his best fantasy season to date in 2022-23.

Who's not

Murphy enjoyed a scoring boost with Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones out for the New Orleans Pelicans, but regression has hit him hard. The swingman was held scoreless on 0-for-7 shooting in 25 minutes against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. He's averaged 4.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 15.4 percent shooting over his previous three games. Jones has returned to action, and Ingram is set to miss another week, so Fantasy managers shouldn't be very optimistic about Murphy's outlook in December.

Wednesday DFS play

Tuesday's DFS preview didn't go too well after Deandre Ayton twisted his ankle and missed the second half against the Houston Rockets, but I'm confident that this center will be much less of a letdown. Adebayo has notched three double-doubles in his past four games while averaging 21.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. He has the size and speed to dominate the Oklahoma City Thunder's undersized frontcourt. Only three teams are giving up more points in the paint per game than OKC this season.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.