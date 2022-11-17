Stephen Curry was Wednesday night's biggest Fantasy standout, and he was joined by a handful of other big names and role players on the leaderboard. His spectacular offense helped him top every other scorer in the 10-game main slate, and he was one of the two players who eclipsed 40 points on the night. There won't be nearly as much to keep track of in Thursday's late, three-game slate. We'll catch you up on who's hot, who's not, and a player to drop or trade during Week 5 here.

Who's hot

Stephen Curry GS • PG • #30 PPG 32.8 APG 6.4 SPG 1 3P/G 5.143 View Profile

Curry scored a season-high 50 points against Phoenix Suns on Wednesday in a losing effort. The Golden State Warriors star was able to close the gap a little on Luka Doncic, who sat out for his team's matchup against the Houston Rockets for rest purposes. Curry has now scored at least 40 points four times this season. The offensive struggles of his teammates have caused the Dubs to rely on him heavily for scoring. While he's lighting it up, the Warriors' lackluster defense is preventing them from securing wins.

SGA followed up his 37-point outburst against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday by scoring a career-high 42 against the Washington Wizards the following night. He shot 14 for 22 from the field and tallied six rebounds with seven assists. Gilgeous-Alexander has now amassed at least 37 points, five rebounds, and seven assists in three straight games. He's only totaled fewer than 20 points in a game once this season and is among of the cream of the crop when it comes to consistency at the point guard position.

Chris Paul missed his fourth straight game on Wednesday, and Booker kept up his high level of playing during his point guard's absence. Cam Payne notched a team-high 29 points with seven assists, but Booker had a slightly better Fantasy performance. The two guard notched 27 points, two rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. He's now averaging 25.3 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.5 assists per contest without Paul this season.

Who's not

Isaiah Hartenstein NY • C • #55 PPG 6.9 RPG 8 BPG 1.2 View Profile

Hartenstein has been starting in place of the injured Mitchell Robinson but hasn't been nearly as effective as he was coming off the bench. He's logged 22 minutes in each of his games this week while averaging a point, 6.0 rebounds, and a steal per contest. Jericho Sims has been far more productive as of late. Hartenstein will likely continue to start, but there's no clear solution to his recent struggles.

Who to drop/trade

I'm sure Wiseman will return to the NBA at some point this season, but the Warriors big man has been demoted to the G League for now due to his inability to fit into Golden State's system on both sides of the ball. The former second overall pick inspired hope during the preseason, but full-speed NBA games appear to be too much for him at the moment. If you can move him for a player who can immediately help your roster you should. Waiting on a trade for a player who's not recording any stats won't do your Fantasy team any good.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.