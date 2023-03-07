The first main slate of the week was nothing short of thrilling. Damian Lillard topped the Fantasy leaderboard once again with a triple-double, and several other players were within a rebound or assist of recording their own. The true studs stood out on a night flooded with significant injuries, but there will still be plenty of value on Tuesday. We'll go over who's hot, who's not, and a DFS play ahead of tip-off here.

Who's hot

Lillard followed up his 41-point outburst from Sunday with a 31-point triple-double on Monday. The Trail Blazers point guard grabbed 13 boards and dished out 12 assists against the depleted Detroit Pistons. He's now tallied at least a double-double in four straight meetings with the Pistons while averaging 27.5 points, 10.5 assists, and 6.3 rebounds. Anfernee Simons' return could slow down the superstar soon, but he's still playing some of his most impressive basketball to date in early March.

Haliburton faced the only player averaging more assists per game than him on Monday and put on a show. While the Indiana Pacers point guard's playmaking might be his greatest strength, his scoring has been jumping off the stat sheet lately. He scored 32 points to go along with 14 assists against the Philadelphia 76ers his last time out. He's scored at least 29 points in three straight contests while shooting 59.3 percent from the field and 52 percent from deep.

Jaylen Brown BOS • SF • #7 PPG 26.6 RPG 7 BPG .46 View Profile

Brown took over for his injured co-star in his second meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers since the All-Star break. The Boston Celtics fell short in overtime without several key pieces, but Brown did his job. The swingman just missed a triple-double by posting 32 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. He's scored at least 29 points in three straight games while shooting 50 percent from the field. There's no telling whether Tatum will miss multiple games with his knee contusion, but Brown should remain dominant in his absence if he needs more time for recovery.

Who's not

Allen has been a bit of a non-factor in March. The Cavs center totaled just four points with six rebounds and three assists against Boston on Monday despite facing an extremely weak backcourt. While he scored 15 points in his previous game, he's averaging just 8.0 points and 6.0 rebounds this month. He's grabbed fewer than eight rebounds in three consecutive games just one other time this season.

DFS play

Cory Joseph DET • SG • #18 PPG 5 APG 3.2 SPG .46 3P/G .674 View Profile

Marvin Bagley was rostered at a very high percentage on Monday but was a bit of a letdown. However, the Detroit Pistons will be even more. Alec Burks is among the players listed on Tuesday's injury report, so Joseph could be in for a start after totaling 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 32 minutes off the bench against the Trail Blazers. He could be in for even more exposure against the Washington Wizards. Joseph's numbers as a starter are abysmal, but his team doesn't have many other options on the second night of a back-to-back.

Still deciding who to lock in for your DFS roster? We've identified a player worth locking in and one to avoid ahead of tip-off below, but you can get my full selection of stud and value plays at each position by heading over to SportsLine.