Jokic sat atop yet another fantasy basketball leaderboard on Wednesday after a well-rounded performance. While stood out in the nine-game slate and is arguably the hottest player in the league right now, there are others worth reflecting on ahead of Thursday's five-game selection. We'll go over some recent stud on a roll, a dud, and a DFS play here.

Who's hot

Nikola Jokic DEN • C • #15 PPG 25 RPG 11 BPG .6 View Profile

The NBA's 2022-23 triple-double leader has now notched three straight triple-doubles, brining his January total to six. Jokic recorded 31 points, 11 rebounds, and 13 assists against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. He's fallen just one assist short of recorded a triple-double in six straight contests and has powered the Denver Nuggets to the lone first-place spot in the Western Conference. Onle Luka Doncic has more fantasy points than the reigning MVP this season.

Markkanen was only second to Jokic in fantasy points on Wednesday. The Utah Jazz wing scored 32 points to go along with 12 rebounds. He's scored more than 28 points in eight of his last 10 games while averaging 10.3 boards and shooting 49.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from deep. Only five forwards have been more productive than the Cleveland Cavaliers transplant this season.

Darius Garland CLE • PG • #10 PPG 21.5 APG 8 SPG 1.19 3P/G 2.459 View Profile

It's not surprising that Garland put together a second straight double-double against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with Donovan Mitchell ruled out. The Cavs point guard posted 24 points and 14 assists in the contest and made five triples for the second time this week. Mitchell's groin injury will be something to watch moving forward, as Garland's value will benefit significantly while he's not able to play.

Who's not

Brooks is still getting plenty of playing time but hasn't provided much value as a scorer lately. The Grizzlies wing has averaged 8.0 points and 3.3 rebounds per game over his previous three outings while shooting just over 34.0 percent from the field. It's clear that he's the fourth option with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson healthy. He'll have his big nights from time to time, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect consistent production from the gritty, defensive specialist.

DFS play

VanVleet is trending up but remians fairly affordable for a player who's averaging 36.0 points, 7.5 assists, and 7.0 rebounds on 49 percent shooting this week. The Timberwolves' defense has been compromised by Rudy Gobert's groin injury, and VanVleet is one of the last guards you want to be missing a defensive anchor against.

