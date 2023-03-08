Week 21 is approaching its midpoint and seven games are set to tip off on Wednesday. Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid topped the Fantasy leaderboard on Tuesday with dominant performances without their co-stars, but others weren't far behind. Need to catch up before the upcoming slate? We'll go over who's hot, and who's not before nominating a DFS play to watch here.

Who's hot

Davis is doing what everyone thought he'd do with LeBron James sidelined by a foot injury. The Los Angeles Lakers big man led all players in Fantasy points after tallying 30 points and 22 rebounds against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. The Brow has had to take one game off since James went down but has averaged 33.8 points and 13.8 rebounds over his previous four contests. He'll have to keep playing at an extremely high level to keep the Lakers afloat ahead of the postseason.

The league's leader in points per game has looked comfortable in March. He scored 39 points on 22 shots against the Minnesota Timberwolves and made all four of his 3-point attempts. Embiid's rebounding is down, but he's averaging 36.8 points on 59.3 percent shooting this month. Whether he can hold off Luka Doncic in the chase for the scoring title remains to be seen.

Giddey's amid one of the best stretches of his young career. While Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the Oklahoma City Thunder's lone star, Giddey posted a triple-double against the Golden State Warriors with 17 points, 11 rebounds, and 17 assists on Tuesday. The Australian has fallen just two rebounds and one assist short of notching a triple-double in three of his previous four contests. Giddey's averaging 20.3 points, 12.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds per game this month.

Who's not

Stephen Curry has been back from injury for two games and Poole has struggled since his return. While the Dubs combo guard is averaging a career-high in points per game, he's scored 21 points in 60 minutes over his past two games. Poole shot just 30.4 percent from the field and 23.5 percent from deep in those contests. He's getting plenty of playing time, but it's clear that he's far from being a priority on offense. Even with Andrew Wiggins out of the mix.

DFS play

Jamal Murray DEN • PG • #27 PPG 20.3 APG 6 SPG 1.06 3P/G 2.549 View Profile

Murray had a bit of a scare before the All-Star break with some knee soreness but is back to firing on all cylinders. The Denver Nuggets point guard has scored at least 21 points in four straight games while shooting 50.7 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from deep. He's averaged 8.0 assists during that span while knocking down at least four triples in each outing during that span. The Chicago Bulls have made a move to improve their defense by bringing in Patrick Beverley, but Murray's averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 5.0 rebounds against the pesky guard in 2022-23.

