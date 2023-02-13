The Super Bowl garnered most of the attention on Sunday, but there was still a small NBA slate ahead of the big game. Four teams faced off in a four-game selection and the Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet topped the fantasy charts with 35 points and eight assists against the Detroit Pistons. While Jayson Tatum was unexpectedly a dud, we'll go over the players who were hot and not before giving out a Monday DFS play to kick off Week 18.

Who's hot

Siakam ended Week 17 on a high note. The Raptors big man scored 28 points with four rebounds and six assists against the Pistons on Sunday after scoring at least 35 points in each of his two previous outings. He averaged 33.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 60.7 percent shooting last week. Siakam and VanVleet's numbers will likely keep getting a healthy boost while OG Anunoby recovers from his wrist injury.

Jaylen Brown's unexpected facial fracture thrust White into the spotlight last week. The Boston Celtics point guard followed up his 33-point double-double against the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday by posting 23 points and 10 assists on Super Bowl Sunday. White was thriving without Marcus Smart (ankle) in the rotation before Brown went down and is averaging 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, and 5.7 rebounds this month.

The Pistons are reeling at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, but Bogdanovic seems poised to go on having a career year after not getting moved ahead of the trade deadline. He scored 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting against the Raptors on Sunday after entering the weekend with 32 points against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. It's clear that Detroit won't compete for anything this year, but James Wiseman's potential involvement in the team's rotation down the stretch is something worth monitoring.

Who's not

Tyus Jones MEM • PG • #21 PPG 10 APG 4.6 SPG 1.05 3P/G 1.446 View Profile

Jones has put up some strong stat lines when Ja Morant hasn't suited up this season but is currently slumping worse than Dillon Brooks. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard has struggled since his start against the Raptors last week where he started and flirted with a triple-double. Jones has averaged 3.3 points and 2.0 assists over his previous three games. Luke Kennard could be a real threat to his minutes and production off the pine moving forward.

DFS play

Poole has been as good as advertised since Stephen Curry went down with a leg injury earlier this month. The Golden State Warriors guard has averaged 29.3 points, 8.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from deep over his previous three games. He and Klay Thompson have been equally effective as scorers, but Poole's playmaking puts him over the top. His price will only continue to rise on DraftKings and FanDuel in the coming weeks. He's already tallied 32 points and seven assists alongside Curry against the Washington Wizards this season.

